All Night Long: 5 Grueling Matches That Prove Ric Flair Is Wrestling’s Ironman

Ric Flair has made a career of working harder than anybody else in the business, busting his ass through epic sometimes hour-long matches, and he’s remained in fighting condition well into his later years. Here’s five matches that prove Ric Flair is wrestling’s ironman…
Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat – 2/3 Falls Match (Clash of the Champions VI, 1989)
In 1989 the dastardly Ric Flair and Lou Diamond Phillips-looking sterling babyface Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat engaged in a classic trilogy of matches for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. All three matches were lengthy, but none was as lung-bustingly epic as Flair and Steamboats hour-long 2/3 falls match at Clash of the Champions VI. A lot of old-timers like to brag about wrestling hour-long matches back in the day, but nobody before (and very few since) have matched the pace and intensity Flair and Steamboat kept up throughout their hour-long confrontation. Every headlock and takedown was battled for and Flair sold every bit of offense like he’d been shot with a rifle. Frankly, I get a little winded just watching this match.
Ric Flair vs. Terry Funk – I Quit Match (Clash of Champions IX, 1989)
This match may not be the longest match on this list, but it may be the most intense. Some accuse Flair of being formulaic, but there’s no formula here, just two men fighting with everything they’ve got. Forget Flair’s cartoony flopping and top-rope misadventures – this is as real-feeling as wrestling gets.
I LOVE Flair/Vader–I think it’s vastly underrated, and there’s so much about the storytelling that works. The entire show builds the contrast. Flair spends time with his family, aware that his storied career may be over (and in 1993, this was VERY plausible, which people forget), while Vader shows up in a Ribera jacket and Zubaz and almost seems like he’s waiting for the inevitable destruction of Flair. And then they just have this great slugfest in front of a North Carolina crowd that wanted SO BADLY for Flair to win.
I think Harley Race is an unappreciated aspect of it, too. It mirrors Flair and Race’s showdown at the very first Starrcade. Flair ended one of Race’s last great singles runs at that first Starrcade, and now Race is back with this new monster for revenge. There’s a sense through the whole match that Race is trying to drag Flair down with him. Of course the match ends with Race trying to get physically involved, bringing back the old diving headbutt one more time. But it doesn’t work, Flair wins, Charlotte goes nuts.
Starrcade ’93 is a surprisingly fun PPV, one of the last really great Flair moments before Hogan showed up and did what Hogan does. I wouldn’t call Flair/Vader the best Starrcade match ever (Tully/Magnum and Piper/Valentine are both better), but it’s up there. Great show, worth checking out if you’ve never seen it, especially since ’93 and early ’94 are probably a huge blind spot for a lot of younger fans.
I love how Flair just gradually beats him down and wears him out instead of doing the usual little guy/big guy scampering around and hitting the occasional hope spot/reversal. More little man/big man matches should just be about chopping down the big man until he’s dead.
Loved your write up of that match. Matches like that were why I was never a WWF guy during those times. I may have missed some “historic moment” like Hogan tearing every muscle in his back body slamming metric ton Andre the Giant to his death, but I’ll trade the first sixteen Wrestlemania’s for Vader getting a fair shake at being pre-Hogan Vader in WWF.
The Rumble is both a crowning moment for Flair and Heenan, Bobby on commentary just changing between happiness when Flair survives something to horror when someone like Piper or Hogan shows up is amazing
Yea, you have to give Heenan so much credit for helping to put everything over. Switching emotions that fast and that hard has to take a toll.
And I remember being in complete shock that he won it. Wonderful stuff.
The Royal Rumble 1992 was where I gained a TOTAL RESPECT for Ric Flair. I wasn’t a fan of his until I saw this match.
1992 Rumble is still one of my favorite matches of all time. You have incredible star power, the story of Flair having to run the gauntlet, tons of guys from his past gunning for him/getting their shots in during the match (Valentine, Von Erich, etc.), and one of the best Rumble spots of all time: Flair clearing the ring, Heenan celebrating, and then out comes Roddy Piper to just raise hell. To top it off, the part where Jake Roberts comes out afterwards, sits in the corner and lets Piper continue, only to jump Piper from behind is icing on the cake.
I had made a bet with a kid at school that Flair would win the title at the Rumble. He happily accepted, his side of the bet being “the field.” He was a WWF only guy. I was too, but I knew other wrestling existed; I had seen it on TBS and in PWI so I had the advantage of knowing that Flair in WWF was a pretty F’n big deal. Anyway, when Flair came out at #3 I’m pretty sure my reaction was about the same as Bobby’s. I may not have been as demonstrative about it, but I was right there with him the whole way. One of my favorite matches, let alone Rumbles.
As a kid, I was a huge mark for Sid and was 100% positive he was going to win that Rumble. I legit mad at Hogan when he pulled Sid out after the fact.
@DSmithImages as much as I loved Flair winning it (I was there, live! Even as a 7 year old I was pumped!) I was so mad at Hogan. THAT, for me anyway, was my turning point on Hogan. I was a mild Hulkamaniac before that, but him shaking Sid’s hand and pulling him over the top rope was some BULLSHIT.
Yeah, most of Flair’s feud with Bret happening on house shows was such a weird thing, and sad in hindsight because most of the matches are lost.
Space Mountain: Oldest ride; longest line.
As great as the Steamboat series was from 1989, I still think the “I Quit Match” with Funk is my favorite singles match with Flair. Like it was said, it was just them two beating the hell out of each other with the stipulation hanging over their heads. Ross and Solie doing the announcing also added a ton to the overall presentation.
Granted, it’s still mind boggling they did that on a Clash of Champions and decided to do a basically non-storyline round robin tournament the next month for their flagship PPV. I know the point of that was to get Sting over, but man, Flair/Funk should have closed out ’89 in style.
Yeah, Flair/Funk is amazing — once you watch that match chops in any other match just look weak.
My favorite part of the Funk/Flair build is how he Funk couldn’t even let Flair enjoy beating a very worthy Rick Steamboat before he’s piled driving him on a table for daring to insinuate playing drunk guy in Road House should make him No. 1 Contender. Was Funk predicting how WWE would do business a few decades later?
You forgot his life long battle with debt
can’t really include it if that match hasn’t ended yet
FUN FACT: I was born on January 19th, 1992 in Albany, New York. Other notable events to happen on that day in Albany? Ric Flair winning The Royal Rumble. It will always be a big reason why he was a favorite of mine when I got into wrestling in the early 2000s (and I gained further respect for him as I got older and watched his older stuff).
Although your list of the participants is questionable (Sid, Really? also DiBiase was the first one out) and I do think you aren’t giving the guys nowadays quite enough credit, that Rumble does still remain the most loaded of all time. It’s crazy really watching now just to see who’s going to come out next. It really was like an All-Star game.
Bret and Flair had the first-ever 60 minute Ironman in Boston, which is on fancam somewhere (I haven’t seen it).
Flair was also the last great “touring champ” for the NWA. (RoH tried to re-establish this concept, but Joe working a sub-10 minute match with Paige’s brother doesn’t compare to Flair’s stuff in the Caribbean and Japan).
He went 60 with Brody (which must have been absolute torture to watch), Magnum, Steamboat, Tommy Rich, Jumbo Tsuruta, Greg Valentine, Windham, even fuckin’ Pez Whatley. Those are just the matches I can find within about five minutes of research.
Man, growing up in Toronto meant only being exposed to the NWA and other non-WWF promotions via wrestling magazines or whenever my family went on vacation (usually South Carolina or Florida) but even with my limited opportunities to really experience Ric Flair in his prime I knew, deep down, that he was a guy I would pay all the money to see live. Well, you know, pester my parents to pay all their money to let me see live.
Damn it. Reading this article at work means I have to wait until I get home to watch the vids. There goes Friday night (^_^)
Have the Boston iron man match on a tape somwhere. Mind blowingly good. Oddly, WAY better than the Bret vs Owen iron man, which gets really good later on but has 20 min of the hairpull/armbar spot.