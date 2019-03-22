Allie Is Already Done With Impact And Headed To AEW

03.22.19 6 mins ago

Impact Wrestling

Yesterday, All Elite Wrestling, in both their Road to Double or Nothing series on YouTube and on Twitter, announced that they’ve signed former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Allie, who was previously known on the indies as Cherry Bomb. Allie’s been heavily involved in a major ongoing storyline on Impact Wrestling’s weekly TV, so we were all kind of wondering (or at I was; I’m the dedicated Impact watcher around here) how soon she would be leaving that show, or indeed if she’d be leaving at all. After all, both Impact and AEW have talent-sharing deals with multiple companies, including both sharing one with Triple A in Mexico.

