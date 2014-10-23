And Now, King Kong Being RKO’d Off The Empire State Building

The RKO From Outta Nowhere Vines meme has to be reaching the end of its life cycle. It started off fun, got co-opted by WWE and found a way to drop Randy Orton entirely. Now there are RKO Vines for Shawn Michaels, Triple H and everyone else. You’ve got people yelling FROM OUTTA NOWHERE over a Rey Mysterio 619, which he always performed from the same somewhere. Oh, and people started doing the meme in real life.
Whether or not the Vines are a thing we’re laughing at this time next year, I believe the genre has peaked with Randy Orton RKO’ing King Kong off the Empire State Building.
At least, I hope this is the peak. I’m not sure what could top it, and I don’t trust the Internet to come up with better ideas.
*shudder*
Bravo.
I actually misread the title as King Kong BUNDY being RKO’d off the Empire State Building, which would’ve made the video way funnier.
What if they tried to give Chuck Norris an RKO, but the Mr. T ate its balls?
Mahir would try to kiss the dancing baby
Incredible.
Sort of off topic, but the 619 always bugged the shit out of me. It’s always so contrived in it’s set up. Like, you know how in God of War Kratos is about to stab the shit out of a harpy or something in a quick time event but they are too close to a wall so they slide across the ground so the animation can get carried out without clipping through the geometry? That’s what seeing a 619 feels like to me.
That’s the same reason I have a love/hate relationship with Randy’s DDT through the ropes. about 90% of the time it’s by the numbers, middle of his five moves of doom, with an obvious setup made worse when his opponent just happens to roll themselves outside of the ropes.
Then you get the other 10% where it (sorry) comes outta nowhere, and it looks like a million bucks.
Yeah, that 10 percent is really what makes it worth it.
I don’t think the 619 was always that way. I’m pretty sure in Rey’s debut WWE match with Chavo, there’s an actual setup for it that looks good.Then again, it was also called the six nineteen so it’s kind of like Bizarroworld.
There are a metric shit-ton of pro graps moves that are ridiculous in their set-up, though. Yeah, I’m thinking of every time someone has repositioned themselves while their opponent climbed to the top rope to do…just about anything. Well, anything except the goddamn MACHO FUCKING ELBOW BECAUSE THAT SHIT IS THE CORRECT ANSWER TO WHAT WOULD JESUS DO.
@Iron Mike Sharpie
Jesus takes the elbow drop, he doesn’t dispense it: [lh5.googleusercontent.com]
HOLY GORILLA job well done.
I just discovered these last week. I have no clue who this fellow is but I am fucking loving each and everyone of these memes and videos. So bad, they’re good.
Lol should’ve did the splits after the explosion
King Kong ain’t got shit on him!