And Now She’s Fired: WWE Just Released Emma (Updated)

UPDATE: Welp, that Bryan Danielson situation worked out faster than we could’ve even hoped. Per WWE.com, Emma has now been reinstated.

Upon further evaluation, WWE has reinstated Tenille Dashwood (WWE Diva Emma) but will take appropriate punitive action for her violation of the law.

Did WWE listen to fans? Did they hear enough about how other wrestlers have been treated for breaking the law in the past and reconsider? Who knows, but hey, Emma’s back. That was a sad most-of-an-afternoon.

Our original story:

In a shocking followup to yesterday’s reported arrest for shoplifting at a Hartford Walmart, WWE has released Emma.

WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Diva Emma as of today, July 2, 2014. WWE wishes Emma the best in all her future endeavors.

Didn’t see that one coming.

Emma (real name Tenille Dashwood) has been with WWE since 2011, coming up in their developmental NXT territory and gaining fan support as a klutzy Diva who couldn’t dance, but did so anyway. She competed for the top women’s championship in NXT and was brought up to Raw, where she was put into a role as the onscreen partner/girlfriend of Santino Marella. They even had matching snake puppets.

According to Emma’s lawyer, she simply forgot to pay for a $20 iPhone case while using a self checkout machine. She was sentenced to one day of community service, and the worst of it seemed to be this getting plastered all over the Internet:

The firing is especially surprising given all the things wrestlers have gotten in trouble for and avoided firing, from driving under the influence to failing repeated drug tests to trying to bribe a police officer. We will certainly miss Emma, and hope that this turns out like one of those “Daniel Bryan choked a guy when he wasn’t supposed to” things where they get fired to save face and brought back a few months later.

Best of luck, Emma. Watch out for those self checkouts, everybody.