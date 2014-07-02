And Now She’s Fired: WWE Just Released Emma (Updated)

UPDATE: Welp, that Bryan Danielson situation worked out faster than we could’ve even hoped. Per WWE.com, Emma has now been reinstated.
Upon further evaluation, WWE has reinstated Tenille Dashwood (WWE Diva Emma) but will take appropriate punitive action for her violation of the law.
Did WWE listen to fans? Did they hear enough about how other wrestlers have been treated for breaking the law in the past and reconsider? Who knows, but hey, Emma’s back. That was a sad most-of-an-afternoon.
Our original story:
In a shocking followup to yesterday’s reported arrest for shoplifting at a Hartford Walmart, WWE has released Emma.
WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Diva Emma as of today, July 2, 2014. WWE wishes Emma the best in all her future endeavors.
Didn’t see that one coming.
Emma (real name Tenille Dashwood) has been with WWE since 2011, coming up in their developmental NXT territory and gaining fan support as a klutzy Diva who couldn’t dance, but did so anyway. She competed for the top women’s championship in NXT and was brought up to Raw, where she was put into a role as the onscreen partner/girlfriend of Santino Marella. They even had matching snake puppets.
According to Emma’s lawyer, she simply forgot to pay for a $20 iPhone case while using a self checkout machine. She was sentenced to one day of community service, and the worst of it seemed to be this getting plastered all over the Internet:
The firing is especially surprising given all the things wrestlers have gotten in trouble for and avoided firing, from driving under the influence to failing repeated drug tests to trying to bribe a police officer. We will certainly miss Emma, and hope that this turns out like one of those “Daniel Bryan choked a guy when he wasn’t supposed to” things where they get fired to save face and brought back a few months later.
Best of luck, Emma. Watch out for those self checkouts, everybody.
:(
This truly is the darkest timeline.
If her work visa has not been compromised, I hope she either comes back or gets some good matches on the independent circuit…
Jack Swagger gets a DUI and weed possession, also injures other wrestlers. Doesn’t get fired.
Women be persecuted, y’all.
well that one funkadactyl got a dui and tried to bribe a cop…and she wasn’t fired.
maybe they just hate aussies?
If Emma were on Total Divas she’d still be employed.
Cameron did much worse and didn’t get released.
@middlehead, so if you stick up for women in any capacity, suddenly you’re a white knight who’s trying to get laid? I mean, I guess I could see that; if you were ridiculously over-the-top and delusional in trying to “help” a woman IRL where it would simply be obvious that that’s your goal. But denigrating the decision of a woman getting fired for simple shoplifting, a woman who he probably knows he’ll never see nor hear from, is the same? Man, that sucks.
Also, we may not know all the details, but neither do you. That’s one of those empty online arguments that people believe to be a “gotcha!” argument but it’s anything but. All you’re asserting is your ignorance is as equal to ours, even though there’s more to rely on on our side since this comes at the heels of somewhat of a mini-scandal that involved shoplifting.
She would still have a job today, had she simply just drove a car whilst drunk.
So weird. Surely there must have been more than the “stealing” the case.
This sucks because I believe it was a mistake with the self check out. She just picked the worst time to get your mugshot on TMZ
She should have simply assaulted her significant other instead. She might even have gotten a push out of it.
Who did the assault again?
I imagine we’ don’t know the entire story here, including whether or not her work visa was revoked. This could be a case of WWE having no choice.
I’m not saying it can’t be true, but I’m not inclined to 100% trust the statement of the lawyer working for her
I hope she gets a second chance, because much worse female wrestlers (Cameron quite recently) did much worse (bribing an officer) and keeping their job. If it is a visa issue I hope it gets straightened out and that she can come back and not get stuck in an endless loop of mixed tag matches with Santino.
Cameron is on Total Divas as is therefore bulletproof. Other than Jojo, I’m pretty sure a Total Divas castmember could murder someone and stay employed.
This continues to be the darkest timeline. It’s infuriating how unbalanced WWE punishments can be. You have a guy like Swagger that his been busted for DUI and legitimately hurt 2 superstars, but instead of being punished is getting a big push against Rusev. Yet you have a very promising diva get busted for penny ante shoplifting and be fired immediately. I hope Brandon is right, and she’ll be back in a couple of months.
after watching it I’m not sure how everyone is putting 100% on Swagger for hurting Barrett like it was some egregious botch
Swagger’s not getting a push against Rusev, he’s being fed to Rusev. He has to look strong the first couple times they interact, but the only push he’s getting from this is his shit pushed in.
As a big Barrett fan I will say this: Swagger is as much to blame for this unfortunate injury as gravity and hard surfaces.
@middlehead
“push” or not swagger still got to have a match at mania and is now relevant for the time being and is gonna be on a featured match on the next PPV.
sure doesn’t sound like a punishment for driving drunk.
Her and Bram will now be known as the TNA “bad guy and girl too controversial for WWE.” I’m with everyone else, hope she bulls a Bryan and is back before any other promotion ruins her gimmick.
In related sad news, I’ve been informed that WWE has recently ordered wacky inflatable tongue flailing tube snakes.
Now they’re going to ruin Bayley by putting her with Santino, aren’t they?
It is wrong that I kinda hope Bayley stays in NXT forever?
If they fuck up Bayley I will lose my ducking mind.
Someone said it on these posts but Bayley on Raw would basically be female Eugene and I think thats unfortunately true.
Sadly @Ravishing Ricky Steamboat whomever said that is probably right.
I feel like her arrest has got to be a coincidence and they were planning on releasing her anyway. The seriousness of her crime was anything but, community service and no mark on her record? Why would they fire her over that?
THEY HAVE RAPISTS AND WIFE BEATERS IN HE HALL OF FAME BUT THEY RELEASE HER OVER AN ACCIDENT???? REALLY???????????
Those people draw. Welcome to the wrestling business.
What the fuck? So we’re to believe some over-ambitious dickhead at Wal-Mart noticed her not check out of on her presumably several items at a self check-out and immediately involved the police? That’s ridiculous. I could steal from my K-Mart in open sight of employees, walk out (because they aren’t allowed to follow you) and get home to enjoy my purloined copy of Big Momma’s House 2 before an officer of the law had even bothered to drive over to the store.
Lots of security folks have an inflated sense of their worth and would absolutely involve the police over something stupid. I’m not saying that happened here, I have no idea, but yes, employees do stuff like that all the time. Sometimes justified, sometimes way overselling what happened.
@AsymmetricDizzy Not sure where you’re from, chum, but all over Connecticut, as you’re leaving a big retail store, they check your receipt against what you have in your bag/cart. I don’t know that I’ve ever had a receipt checker be that thorough, but maybe he/she either recognized Emma or was just trying to create some additional time with her and discovered the unpaid iPad case.
@KyleLitke: It’s annoyingly common in my experience, but Wal-Mart in particular is super bad in this regard. I’ve seen people get stopped over nothing. Happened to my mother before. My father has never been stopped, but he’s been followed on numerous occasion for no discernable reason; he’s long suspected that it’s because he’s a scruffy mechanic who looks like what you might deem an “undesirable”.
Their overzealous theft prevention is one of many reasons I stopped going there altogether years ago; there’s nothing quite like the feeling that someone is constantly watching you while you’re just trying to pick up some damn groceries to make you never want to shop somewhere again.
Would have been a much better punishment to send her back to NXT for a year.
As someone who will never miss an episode of NXT, but can’t be bothered watching Raw, I’d be happy with this.
Am I the only who noticed they didn’t give her real name when they Future Endeavored her? Anyway, this is probably a Daniel Bryan Firing aka “Don’t do anything stupid and you’ll be back here in a couple of months.”
They did ring names only on Black Thursday as well.
It seems like forever since I’ve been on TV and it looks like they’re looking for reasons to fire people.
Why do I fear a new Knockout named Gemma will be entering the Impact Zone in roughly 90 days or so?
Dude …we are the same wavelength. I honestly hope she doesn’t go to TNA. As bad as we thought her Santino sketches were, it will be much worse.
WHAT’S EMILY TWERK DOING IN THE IMPACT ZONE MIKE YOU HAIRLESS ANALBASTARD?
If AJ did this she wouldn’t be fired. But than again AJs more bankable.
Has AJ ever broken the law? Most other guys are comparing Emma’s release to other wrestlers who performed more egregious crimes and weren’t released.
Your point, you’re right, it’s kinda weird though since you could say the same thing about John Cena or whoever else with a clean bill and marketability.
Part of what makes AJ (and Cena for that matter) so marketable is that she’ll most likely never get into a situation like this in the first place. The reason people are comparing Emma’s arrest and release to the arrest and non-release of other stars is because that is the most reasonable comparison to make.
Any arrest with any type of Visa, H1, A1, B1, L1 ect, can get you deported. Shoplifting is kind of a biggie on the list of no-nos and her Visa was probably revoked. That looks to be the case here. Under 50 bucks and community service? There is def more to the story than WWE just up and releasing her.
Yeah, at this point, with what info is out there – visa issue seems the likeliest to me.
It’s probably also an issue of they’ve been releasing people left and right, and saw a decent reason to let her go, to save a little more money. I have to believe she’s at least partially a victim of circumstance.
The key word there was CAN get you deported. You also have to either be found guilty or the facts sufficient for guilt to even be at risk for a visa revocation.
If she was referred to community service and the charge was not finalized as a conviction, there would likely be no consequences–unless she has priors.
@Pencil-Necked Geek That’s a really good point. It seems ridiculous to release someone over something so minor. They could have viewed this as an opportunity to drop a diva that failed to get over with the RAW crowds (even if that’s not really her fault with the awful story lines she had), so they can bring up the Boss and/or Charlotte.
@RealBDC the reality is that “can” usually means “will be.” Usually just an arrest on your own behalf of course, is enough to get you sent home, without a conviction. And receiving community service means that you are pleading guilty to the crime. You dont just get “referred” to CS. There has to be a conviction or a reason why you are performing it in a court mandated situation. That being said, as a US citizen, you are afforded more leniency with these sorts of things and a plea of guilty with community service performed might be expunged from your record on a first offense. However, people with visas have a different set of rules to play by and Id bet that they arent offered that leniency. Its 1 and done.
@BlackToothGrin, You’re wrong about one and done as well as your portrayal of the immigration system. ICE deportations are dramatically down. Any decent immigration attorney can use any number of exceptions and threshold factors to argue against a visa revocation or renewal denial. An arrest is NOT enough. Also, without knowing more about how CT’s criminal justice system works, she very well may have had to plead guilty, but in Virginia where I practice law, you do not necessarily have to enter a plea to be referred to community service. Every state has all manner of diversion and alternative action programs to keep people’s criminal records clean when they are first offenders. that being said, I’m glad she was reinstated.
I don’t know how many times I have been at lowes or Home Depot grabbing shit for work the next day and just absentmindedly put a random thing in my pocket like a light switch plate or an electrical outlet or something minor/ small like that and gotten back to my truck and found it there. God only knows what I would put in a purse if I had one… Not a klepto, just hate carrying a basket or pushing a cart
You guys are making false comparisons here. Yes, all of the mentioned people did indeed do “worse” things and remained with the company. But were any of them here on work visas or are they US citizens? There is a HUGE difference there. This arrest affects her ability to get a visa in the future, so since she isnt part of a a huge angle, why not just release her and only pay the downside of her contract?
I’m disappointed and sad, but I can sort of see the this from the WWE’s cruel and cold perspective: She wasn’t brought up in a satisfying manner (one in which she could rouse the same admiration the way in which she did in NXT), so her main-roster debut fell pretty short. She was used sparingly because of that, and then she gets arrested. With the recent roster cuts, this probably fell into a case of, “We don’t see her gaining any more momentum, she’s costing us money, and now she’s attracting negative attention in the media, so she’s gone.”
Of course it’s a totally narrow view. Emma proved herself to be, both, wrestling capable and dynamic. I always worried that her attraction was sort of niche and only really relatable if you’re into that whole sarcastic expression of emotions (that’s prevalent in what many consider to be “smart” American comedies), but wrestling always necessarily adds a few more dimensions if the character is that compelling, and she was. I’m bummed, but I don’t think she’ll be gone for good. I’m betting that there’s some internal pull to keep her in mind for the future.
This is just incredibly sad. She’s been a WWE fan her entire, awkward life, dreamed of being a WWE wrestler, and she finally makes it, and it’s all taken away because of a trip to Walmart and an iPhone case. God damn it.
Hoping it’s the visa thing, and once she gets everything cleared on her end to be able to work in the country they’ll bring her back on in the fall.
She picked the wrong time to screw up. If they weren’t in the middle of trying to slash and burn the budget she probably would have stuck around.
In tribute to a fallen Diva, I will be popping soap bubbles in my yard tonight…dejectedly.
This doesn’t make any sense to me. I wonder if this has anything to do with the rumours Kevin Dunn is trying to sabotage the NXT workers to make HHH look bad.
It would be difficult to make anyone look much worse than Emma has in WWE. Dancing comedy gimmick/ladyfriend to snaking comedy gimmick, and then fired for stealing.
So you are saying that Kevin Dunn followed Emma to Wal-Mart and set her up by putting an iPod case in her bag she was walking out with?
@BlackToothGrin No, I think Olk is suggesting that Kevin Dunn may have gotten in Vince’s ear about releasing Emma for a minor infraction, rather than simply letting her off with a warning, as part of his efforts to sabotage NXT.
And now she’s back: ‘Upon further evaluation, WWE has reinstated Tenille Dashwood (WWE Diva Emma) but will take appropriate punitive action for her violation of the law.’
Best news I’ve heard all week
I’m happy she has been reinstated, but I fear it still isn’t gonna work out too well for her. Almost like they may keep her around to make an example of her.
Well, I guess it can’t really get any worse than her being saddled with Santino.
I would guess the WWE’s tour of Australia next month, something Emma has done a lot of advance work for, came up in the discussion of things.