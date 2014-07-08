And Now, The Best Of The WWE Totino’s BOLD ‘Show Us Your Superstar’ Contest

Welcome to the WWE TOTINO’S BOLD ‘SHOW US YOUR SUPERSTAR’ contest, where in WWE and Totino’s ask the most Bucky Boyd-esque people in the world to create a wrestling character and perform it on YouTube.
WWE and Totino’s BOLD asked the WWE Universe: Think you have what it takes to be a WWE Superstar? Do you have the look, the walk and the talk? Fans from across the country answered the call and sent in a short video submission. But only one fan will win the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – a chance to bring their Superstar idea to life! Check out some of the video submissions now, and don’t forget to come back in July and meet our winner, and see his EPIC journey from ordinary to legendary – we’ll watch him work and train at the WWE Performance Center, make his debut in front of a LIVE WWE audience, and then travel all the way to one of WWE’s biggest events of the year – SummerSlam, presented by Totino’s BOLD!
It’s July and the winner would’ve started training yesterday, so let’s dig through the archives and discover some of the best of the worst of the folks begging pizza to put them on TV.
Disclaimer: This is not about making fun of these people, it’s about making fun of the embarrassing thing they did in the name of pro wrestling and pizza rolls.
Poppa Wheelie
Poppa Wheelie didn’t really think this through. He came up with a great Hanna-Barbera character name and is sorta cosplaying Jeff Hardy, but there just isn’t enough in the tank (the MOTORCYCLE tank) for a three minute promo. It starts with “I may have what it takes to be in the WWE, but I also may have what it takes to be champion!” type stuff, then devolves into “I wear sunglasses” and “I’m in the gym 12 hours a day.” Party City isn’t a gym, bro. Real talk, if Poppa Wheelie is in the gym 12 hours a day, he’s the janitor.
PJ Gonzalez, The Amazoness Tigress
KAYFABE, PJ. WHY ARE YOU UNMASKING.
This is one of my personal favorites, because the promo is about how she’s unemployed and bad at everything. “I’m back unemployed!” She mentions that she used to wrestle (with experience in Puerto Rico and … Vermont?) and that she “still probably has a little bit of what she had.” I think that’s what WWE’s looking for most: people who are not as good as they used to be and don’t really care, but figured “what the hell, maybe I’ll try to be a successful television millionaire.”
Jace The Ace
A time-traveling rockstar otaku who is responsible for the pyramids and the industrial revolution. Also, a really underrated DeviantArt page. The worst part of this promo is that his mom doesn’t wander in to tell him dinner’s ready.
Wild Cornstalk
I honestly kinda love this one. The gimmick is that she’s a racist lady with braces who kinda remembers the Disney version of Pocahontas. That’s like a gimmick I’d make up and give somebody. The worst part of the promo is that Tatanka doesn’t wander in to tell her dinner’s ready.
That catchphrase, though. “My name is Wild Cornstalk. LIKE A CORNSTALK.”
I will only accept Brock Lesnar Guy winning this if his Summerslam appearance involves getting shoot beaten up by Brock Lesnar.
Johnny Riddlin is a lot like me except he has motivation and energy.
That’s not a good thing, is it?
The Hollywood Cowboy is smart. Now he can write off the cost of those belts as “job search” expenses.
I don’t think it’s coincidental that the #1 related story right now is about Guy Fieri.
There is only one Poppa Wheelie and he was a junior associate to Wheels and the Legman.
My exact thought was “Why isn’t he riding a unicycle?”
He’s twerkin’, Maggle. Johnni Ridlin is twerkin’!
Isn’t Frank the Clown supposedly dating Noelle Foley?
I mean, If I were dating Noelle Foley I’d hope we would be way, way, waaayyyyyyyyy to busy to even leave a hotel room, let alone become a WWE superstar.
How on earth did a professional wrestling fan who dresses as a clown get Noelle Foley??!?!?!!?!
life is not fair.
I’ll be highly disappointed if the WWE doesn’t sign Wild Cornstalk.
The Amazoness Tigress does a good yob of having no yob.
Wild Cornstalk should be the next WWE Divas Champion just have Leprechaun!Hornswoggle and Iunno have Eva Marie play an Ecuadorian Dolphin and have those two be in her entourage then have her kick out Ecuadorian Dolphin!Eva Marie and replace her with Mexican Coyote!Sheamus and then have Mexican Coyote!Sheamus kick out Hornswoggle, basically have the final stable be Wild Cornstalk, MexicanCoyote!Sheamus, JapaneseTarantula!MarkHenry, TheTableOfAThousandWinds!Fandango and LithuanianLimousine!JojoOffernan basically that’s what their character plays (Sheamus is a Coyote speaking in a Mexican accent, Mark Henry is a Tarantula speaking in a Japanese Accent, JoJo is a limousine from Lithuania and Fandango is a High Flying Spanish Announce Table.)
Surprised this wasn’t just a bunch of dorks yelling IF YA SMEEEELLLLLLLLLLLL
I had totally forgotten Bucky Boyd! Brandon, I’m slightly disappointed that you never posted the results from the ROUGH N ROWDY BRAWL! It’s still not too late though, I would love any coverage about those wonderful hillbillies, any time of the year. ROUGH N ROWDY BRAWL needs it’s own Uproxx vertical!
Boyd pulled out of the fight, I think
[www.mixedmartialarts.com]
Man, Poppa Wheelie has A LOT or rehab graduation certificates on his wall!
“The invention of fire” killed me, I’m dead now.
At least Jace watches NXT, that’s something.
I was loving every second of this until ‘Brock Lesnar Guy’.
Fans like ‘Brock Lesnar Guy’, ‘Frank the Clown’ and ‘Sign Guy’ make me so angry and sad. What is the agenda behind these ‘character’ fans? The most pointless, worthless people in the world.
On the flipside: I fully expect all these people to be rosebuds within the year. And JohnnI Riddlin to be in an institution somewhere.
The problem with middle management is that I don’t think I could pull off the business casual look.
Actually that Frank Clown did submit a video:
[www.youtube.com]
He of course closed off his comment section mainly cause he sucks balls