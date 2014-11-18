And Now, The Best Of WWE Stars Posing For Mark Photos With Grumpy Cat

In case you missed Monday’s episode of Raw , Internet meme and upcoming Lifetime movie star Grumpy Cat was its special guest star. It’s a cat, though, so “guest starring” meant “sitting still while wrestlers did things near her.” By the end of the night they were basically cutting backstage to footage of a sleeping cat.

The best part of Grumpy Cat’s visit, though, is everyone who works there wanting to take a mark photo with her. Below I’ve compiled my 10 favorite, from a field of probably 200. Don’t worry though, I love them all.