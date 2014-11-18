And Now, The Best Of WWE Stars Posing For Mark Photos With Grumpy Cat

In case you missed Monday’s episode of Raw, Internet meme and upcoming Lifetime movie star Grumpy Cat was its special guest star. It’s a cat, though, so “guest starring” meant “sitting still while wrestlers did things near her.” By the end of the night they were basically cutting backstage to footage of a sleeping cat.
The best part of Grumpy Cat’s visit, though, is everyone who works there wanting to take a mark photo with her. Below I’ve compiled my 10 favorite, from a field of probably 200. Don’t worry though, I love them all.
The fact that Cesaro’s shirt is a cat meme of his own taunt is pretty amazing.
I was going to say. Best human in best shirt.
SOMEONE NEEDS TO TELL ME WHAT HIS SHIRT SAYS, LIKE, NOW.
Oh my god, I think it says *PEW PEW PEW*
YOU GUYS…
I think it says Cataro *pew, pew, pew*
I’ll just leave this here…
The top says “Catsaro,” I believe.
It’s a new day for the same ol’ thing.
PLEASE let this all be a swerve.
It’s gonna be Dustin Runnel’s WCW evil horse guy character all over again, best case scenario.
75% less rapey.
A New Day for Chas Tenanbaum Apparel.
or tenenbaum, yes.
I need someone to verify this: is Tyson Kidd’s shirt a cat holding aloft a wrestling title belt? If so, how soon should he win all of the titles (one for each cat)?
Assuming it’s a WWE 2K15 shirt it’s safe to say that it’s an Interkittynental Championship. (credit to Cami) I say he should win all titles for him and his cats now. Strike while the iron is hot and don’t let his amazing NXT run go to waste.
Which cat should wear which belt? My list:
Machevelli: US Champ, he will rule us with an iron fist
Louie: with a name like that, he seems laid back. Co-champs with Nattie
Charlotte: Divas Champ, so she can match her namesake
Intercontinental Champ: the big cat himself, Tyson Kidd(y)
WWE Champ: Gizmo, cause you will forever be the Champion of our hearts
Hrmm, Louis and Nattie are tag champs.
My list would be an equal to your list
Machevelli US Champ: the king of the iron fist ala Tekken
Louie and Natalya Tag Team Champs: The mother of the cats Nattie would be the first diva to win a tag title in WWE in this century
Charlotte Divas Champ: For the first time in history Two Charlottes are champions belonging to women
Tyson Kidd Intercontinental Champ: The daddy of the cats Tyson Kiddy fits the IC title in every way possible since it’s the title workhorses strive for
Gizmo WWE Champ: RIP Gizmo we’ll never forget you
*kiss fingertips, point to sky*
Is that Catsaro for sale somewhere?
Seriously, I need that shirt.
With complete seriousness: this post has filled me with pathological levels of joy. Grumpy Cat out mean muggin’ Mark Henry is the greatest, and then somehow (ok not really, we know how, he’s CESARO) Cesaro out greatests him.
Wait is that Jesse James? He’s back in the WWE?
You know I completely forgot they came back, jesus my brain sometimes.
I really liked that he and his brother (Scott Armstrong) were both Authority stooges. What would Bullet Bob think?
Though, he is in the Gay KKK:
Why is that Catsaro shirt not for sale on WWE Shopzone right now? Do they not want my money?!?! Cause they could have it. All of it.
I imagine one could fairly easily grab that photo off the Iternets and get a t-shirt printed at one of them custom t-shirt places. Probably costs about $15.
More like 50$. You’re not paying for the printing, you’re paying for the design.
Really? I’ve had a custom shirt made before and it cost me about $20 CDN (I assume that’s about $15 US). Plus the shirt, but I already had an old t-shirt. I did go to a cheap place.
Man, I’m getting ripped off.
@Johnny Slider yeah you are. That sucks. I get shirts made where I am for about $10-$15 a pop.
A new DMC.
“It’s Christmas time, in Stamford, Conn.
The maid’s cookin’ pheasant and maple flan.”
Kofi and Krew remind me of the Jamaican Bobsled team….but I forgot Kofi isnt Jamaican anymore.
And Cesaro wins a Slammy for Best Grumpy Cat Photo of The Year Award.
I have to say the Tyson Kidd and Grumpy Cat photo looks very cute too.
Wow, everything about a New Day screams 1988.
Totally has to be a swerve, right? Right?
I’ve said it on the Raw Open Discussion but I will repost it:
By the end of the night, I want Tyson Kidd to get a photo op with Grumpy Cat(check) that develops into an unspoken bond between man and cat. Lasers, fog machines, 80’s camera lens, the works. Recreate the Laser Cat Kid phenomenon and turn it up to 11. Then carry it over to NXT and have him show up with Grumpy Cat every week with Nattie following behind carrying a fur ball bucket. We’ll call him Tyson “Laser Cat” Kidd and he’ll feud with Tyler Breeze and the puppy he skinned to make his boots.
PAIGEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE
total missed opportunity: i’ve been saying for years that ambrose is grumpy cat in human form. (facial wise), that photo would have been EPIC.
but i’ll take tyson kidd’s. or the one that nattie posted on her instagram that had her in TEARS. literally.
gosh darn it, now I’m sad we didn’t have this
The world is a (slightly) brighter place this day.
We all know it and have probably said it, but holy hell is Paige is super attractive, and takes great pictures with grumpy people and/or animals as well.
I think I just fell in love with Cesaro..on a whole ‘nother level. <3
Eve levels?!?
Yuuuuuuuuuuuppppppppp!!!!!
Damn I hate cats.
I might have, uh, emitted high-pitched shrieking noises in response to the El Torito photo.
it’s pretty underrated!
I think we’re underselling Dustin here. The face he makes in the photo is great, and I really want to believe that they took the photo after his match and that he completely reapplied the Cosmic Goldust makeup just for it.
His eyes are so gentle too he seems pretty content
“This is what you’ve been training your whole life for…” The NME nodded, handing Burnsy a shining golden keyboard.
Cat famous for genetic defect, next to a bunch of humans famous for genetic defects. What a country.