And Now, The Macho Man Randy Savage Remix Of Drowning Pool’s ‘Bodies’

#WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
05.29.15 4 Comments

Back in January, DJ Cummerbund did God’s work when you mashed up Macho Man Randy Savage and “Uptown Funk.” His next masterpiece is so obvious, it’s a surprise we didn’t think of it 12 years ago, a combination of Drowning Pool’s “Bodies” and Macho Man’s “Hit The Floor,” from his 2003 album Be A Man. It’s so good it’ll make you join the Army AND kick Hulk Hogan’s ass.

The only way it could’ve been better is if they’d worked in Hogan’s Yapapi strap counting.

h/t to Metal Sucks

