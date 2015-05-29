And Now, The Macho Man Randy Savage Remix Of Drowning Pool’s ‘Bodies’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Back in January, DJ Cummerbund did God’s work when you mashed up Macho Man Randy Savage and “Uptown Funk.” His next masterpiece is so obvious, it’s a surprise we didn’t think of it 12 years ago, a combination of Drowning Pool’s “Bodies” and Macho Man’s “Hit The Floor,” from his 2003 album Be A Man. It’s so good it’ll make you join the Army AND kick Hulk Hogan’s ass.

The only way it could’ve been better is if they’d worked in Hogan’s Yapapi strap counting.

h/t to Metal Sucks