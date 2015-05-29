And Now, The Macho Man Randy Savage Remix Of Drowning Pool’s ‘Bodies’

Back in January, DJ Cummerbund did God’s work when you mashed up Macho Man Randy Savage and “Uptown Funk.” His next masterpiece is so obvious, it’s a surprise we didn’t think of it 12 years ago, a combination of Drowning Pool’s “Bodies” and Macho Man’s “Hit The Floor,” from his 2003 album Be A Man. It’s so good it’ll make you join the Army AND kick Hulk Hogan’s ass.
The only way it could’ve been better is if they’d worked in Hogan’s Yapapi strap counting.
h/t to Metal Sucks
You couldn’t mention DJ Kool is on this too?
Holy crap this is good.
Second that. Awesome. Would like to see a backdrop highlight reel video of Mach dropping elbows from up high.
Backstreet Boys mix is better.