After close to two years of developing the long-anticipated Andre the Giant documentary, HBO released the 90-minute special on the Eighth Wonder of the World earlier this week. The network’s venture in association with WWE provided aspects of Andre’s background, but made sure to hit and highlight his (and his profession’s) biggest moments.
As director Jason Hehir explained on a podcast released after the debut of the documentary, HBO wanted to tell an A and a B story. The A story was the obvious — an overview of André Roussimoff. The B story evolved into how wrestling came to be.
It was the latter that received some criticism, as viewers wondered why a film dedicated to the life of Andre the Giant told so much of the story on Hulk Hogan’s own rise to the top of the company.
Most sincere Hogan has come off in ages.
Enjoyed the documentary, but didn’t really learn anything new like I’d hoped. Three stars.
Same mostly. The only thing I didn’t know was that Andre HATED Savage apparently, which i found pretty amusing and I could see why.
Those parts about Andres personality were great. Learning who he didnt like and only little bits of why. The man was so much more than we knew.
Hogan being involved was always going to do this. But I did think he came off the best he has come off in YEARS