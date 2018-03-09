YouTube

If you hadn’t heard (somehow), HBO has a long-in-production documentary coming out on April 10 (two days after WrestleMania 34!) about the life and times of Andre the Giant. We’ve already seen the first trailer for the film, and we know that executive producer Bill Simmons and the other filmmakers have been working closely with WWE on this one.

We’re incredibly excited for this documentary, and while there have been deep dives into the life of the Giant before, this one promises to be the most comprehensive and far-reaching.

The second trailer for the documentary was released on Friday, and there’s a bunch more vintage footage, a lot more tidbits from various luminaries, and the sense that they really talked to EVERYBODY for this thing, from Vince McMahon to Arnold Schwarzenegger to Billy Crystal to Rob Reiner. It’s really going to be something.