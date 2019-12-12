Angel Garza Won A Championship And Proposed To His Girlfriend On NXT

You’d think winning a championship on live television would be the highlight of a WWE Superstar’s night. Turns out, you’d be wrong!

Angel Garza opened this week’s edition of NXT on USA Network by challenging Lio Rush for the Cruiserweight Championship. Rush kicked out of Garza’s finisher, the Wing Clipper, but Garza transitioned it into a reverse full nelson, double-underhook submission and tapped out the champion to win the match. It was a major, breakout moment for the man who turned out to be the star of NXT’s “Breakout Tournament” from earlier this year.