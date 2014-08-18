Anna Kendrick Went To SummerSlam And Hung Out With Her Friend Who Hates America

#Summerslam #Anna Kendrick #Pro Wrestling #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.18.14 31 Comments

Anna Kendrick Lana WWE SummerSlam

Anna Kendrick, star of Pitch Perfect (and Up In The Air, the Twilight saga, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and everything else), is the Internet’s girlfriend. She’s conquered the film world, social media, music, the crushing of uncool men’s hearts, the whole nine. Because she’s everywhere, Kendrick showed up at Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam event in Los Angeles.

Here’s a picture:

Hold on, there are a bunch of old Mountain Dew salesmen in the way.

There we go. Why was Anna Kendrick at SummerSlam, you might ask? Simple: She’s deeply invested in WWE’s stories and wanted to see who’d win the Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins lumberjack match. No, not really.

The connection is C.J. Perry, aka “The Ravishing Russian” Lana. If you weren’t aware, Lana was ALSO a star of Pitch Perfect, if you consider a star to be someone really pretty who showed up in the background a few times. Jump to the 1:20 mark of this video and you can see her standing around. Yes, before she was Lana, she was one of the Bellas.

Pitch Perfect 2 is happening soon, so Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Kelley Jakle and Chrissie Fit all ended up backstage doing some variation of “lol, so you hate America now?” The result was this incredible tweet:

lana-pitch-perfect

As a reminder, though, only the cast of the film gets to make the C.J. Perry -> Lana connection. If anybody ELSE does it, they get the block.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Summerslam#Anna Kendrick#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSANNA KENDRICKBRITTANY SNOWCHRISSIE FITKELLEY JAKLELANAPITCH PERFECTPITCH PERFECT 2PRO WRESTLINGSUMMERSLAMWWEWWE SUMMERSLAM 2014

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP