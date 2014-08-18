Anna Kendrick Went To SummerSlam And Hung Out With Her Friend Who Hates America

Anna Kendrick, star of Pitch Perfect (and Up In The Air, the Twilight saga, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and everything else), is the Internet’s girlfriend. She’s conquered the film world, social media, music, the crushing of uncool men’s hearts, the whole nine. Because she’s everywhere, Kendrick showed up at Sunday’s WWE SummerSlam event in Los Angeles.

Here’s a picture:

Hold on, there are a bunch of old Mountain Dew salesmen in the way.

There we go. Why was Anna Kendrick at SummerSlam, you might ask? Simple: She’s deeply invested in WWE’s stories and wanted to see who’d win the Dean Ambrose vs. Seth Rollins lumberjack match. No, not really.

The connection is C.J. Perry, aka “The Ravishing Russian” Lana. If you weren’t aware, Lana was ALSO a star of Pitch Perfect, if you consider a star to be someone really pretty who showed up in the background a few times. Jump to the 1:20 mark of this video and you can see her standing around. Yes, before she was Lana, she was one of the Bellas.

Pitch Perfect 2 is happening soon, so Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Kelley Jakle and Chrissie Fit all ended up backstage doing some variation of “lol, so you hate America now?” The result was this incredible tweet:

As a reminder, though, only the cast of the film gets to make the C.J. Perry -> Lana connection. If anybody ELSE does it, they get the block.