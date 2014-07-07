Announcing The Launch Of WITH SPANDEX, The Official UPROXX Pro Wrestling Portal

You’re going to love this announcement if you’re one of two people:

1. You love all the pro wrestling content at With Leather, and wish it was all collected in one place.

2. You hate all the pro wrestling content at With Leather, and wish it was all collected in one place.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you With Spandex.

We’re officially launching the UPROXX pro wrestling portal over at uproxx.com/prowrestling, and that’ll be the place to read The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw, participate in our open discussion threads for live events, find out about the latest budget cut firings or whatever else happens in the magical world of fake fighting.

We’ll be debuting a ton of new content over there in the coming weeks, so be sure to check it out. You can follow With Spandex on Twitter and like it on Facebook as well, because that’s what people do these days.