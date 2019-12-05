Arissa Le Brock, Daughter of Steven Seagal, Is Trying Out For WWE

A group of aspiring WWE Superstars is trying out at the Performance Center this week, and one of them is Arissa Le Brock, daughter of actor and martial artist Steven Seagal and actress and model Kelly LeBrock.



News of Le Brock’s tryout first emerged via Squared Circle Sirens, and Le Brock later posted about it on Instagram. She has also posted some Instagram stories from Orlando, one including a male friend of hers named Roman who she says is also trying out.

Le Brock, who was born in 1993, has worked as a model, with a resume that includes posing for plus-size women’s clothing brand Ashley Stewart. In 2017, she was a cast member of the Lifetime series Growing Up Supermodel, a reality show about aspiring models with famous parents. Le Brock also trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, something that could definitely help out in a pro wrestling career.

If Le Brock signs with WWE, is there any way she doesn’t get a Seagal-esque gimmick? And doesn’t Basically Lady Steven Seagal have the potential to be kind of a great wrestling character? Even if that doesn’t happen, the possibility of a Seagal appearance at an NXT TakeOver or a WrestleMania seems like it just got a lot higher.