Wrestlers Answer Questions About Double Or Nothing At Starrcast 2019

Emily Pratt

The second Starrcast convention is currently taking place in Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend. Starrcast isn’t owned by AEW, but it is the convention companion to Double or Nothing. I’m in Vegas collecting material for pieces that will be “actually good,” but while at Starrcast yesterday I also got some very accommodating wrestlers to answer some one- or two-off questions, mostly about All Elite Wrestling’s first show.

These were shared on With Spandex’s Twitter and Instagram accounts (and my Twitter account) yesterday, but maybe you missed all or some of them. Maybe you don’t follow us on social media (Which is bad! Please go like/follow all the With Spandex accounts!) or maybe you don’t use social media at all (actually, this is probably ideal), but you would still like to watch short videos of wrestlers answering dumb questions. This article is for you, my friend. Read on.