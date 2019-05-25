Wrestlers Answer Questions About Double Or Nothing At Starrcast 2019

05.25.19 2 hours ago

Emily Pratt

The second Starrcast convention is currently taking place in Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend. Starrcast isn’t owned by AEW, but it is the convention companion to Double or Nothing. I’m in Vegas collecting material for pieces that will be “actually good,” but while at Starrcast yesterday I also got some very accommodating wrestlers to answer some one- or two-off questions, mostly about All Elite Wrestling’s first show.

These were shared on With Spandex’s Twitter and Instagram accounts (and my Twitter account) yesterday, but maybe you missed all or some of them. Maybe you don’t follow us on social media (Which is bad! Please go like/follow all the With Spandex accounts!) or maybe you don’t use social media at all (actually, this is probably ideal), but you would still like to watch short videos of wrestlers answering dumb questions. This article is for you, my friend. Read on.

Around The Web

TAGSAEWAll Elite WrestlingDouble Or Nothing 2019KEN SHAMROCKMichael NakazawaNEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLINGNyla RoseTAMA TONGA
With Spandex Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.21.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP