Three people were injured in the shooting, police said, in what appeared to be an isolated incident. Police on scene said there didn’t appear to be any further threats to the public.

Parents of several employees told FOX5 their children were notified by text of an incident and to stay in place. Entrances to the mall were closed off Tuesday night about 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Terrifying news from Las Vegas on Tuesday night as three people were injured in a shooting at the Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas. Among the people threatened: WWE Superstar Asuka , who was in the mall and tweeted about the incident after (thankfully) reaching safety.

According to Fox, police say the incident started inside the mall with an altercation, but didn’t share any details of exactly what happened or what caused the shooting. Asuka posted the following on social media, noting that she took cover in a Guess store.

I just escaped!

There was a scream in front of me at #FashionShowMall. It was like shooting. #GUESS near the shooting range protected me. — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 22, 2020

In a followup conversation with fellow WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka added, “I felt far from the parking lot.”

We’re happy to read that the shooting only caused injuries, and not fatalities — the injuries aren’t excusable either, but it’s harder and harder to find a silver lining in the United States’ seemingly endless string of shootings, including the horror in Las Vegas in 2017 — and are beyond happy that Asuka is okay.