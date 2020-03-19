Backstage Details On AEW Dynamite’s First Empty Arena Episode

Here we are in the second week of pro wrestling with no live audiences, and we’ve now seen what AEW Dynamite looks like in an empty darkened arena, which is very different from what we got with WWE Raw and Smackdown. Dynamite came to us live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, which looks to be their off-the-road home base for the time being.

According to PWInsider, all the roster members who were there chose to be, with anyone who feels uncomfortable working during the pandemic being given the option by Tony Khan of staying home and still getting paid. Personally if it were up to me, I would have told Jake the Snake, Tully Blanchard, Arn Anderson, and Jim Ross to definitely stay home and still get paid, but convincing Boomers to take this whole thing seriously is notoriously difficult anyway.

The current plan, says PWI, is for AEW to keep running shows every week, but they understand that the situation may change suddenly. That’s why they kept saying “on the next Dynamite” last night instead of “next week on Dynamite.” They’re keeping their options open.