Badass Roman Reigns Got Married On A Disney Cruise This Past Weekend

“This is my honeymoon, so y’all better be thankful…”
One of the few (very few) highlights of last night’s Slammys was the return of Roman Reigns, who was his regular “rarrgh, believe I’m gonna kick your teeth down your throat” self. Hmmm, but what was Mr. Badass doing during his time off? Getting married at Disney’s Castaway Cay of course! I’m not sure which mascot officiated the wedding – maybe Chip in his Rescue Rangers jacket and fedora. He’s pretty badass, right?
Here’s a few pics from the big day…
D’awwww, okay, no more ragging on Roman for getting married on a Disney Cruise, I promise. Nice work on achieving a real thing while on a break from achieving fake things dude.
So THIS is why Dean Ambrose did the stretcher job on Smackdown! So he could be the best man at Roman’s wedding!
I don’t care if he’s not in any of the pictures, that IS what happened.
He’s catering. It’s one of his many Total Divas style side jobs.
How nice!
I am not really up to date on the personal lives of wrestlers, but is that his daughter?
Yes, she is.
D’awwww. Thanks.
I wish that Mail-lady was somewhere in the background of these marriage photos, tears in her eyes… and a knife in her mouth.
At least the photographer knew to make him look STRONG
So, judging from his Instagram handle, are we to assume that Joe Anoa’i has a kayfabe middle name, too? Any guesses as to what it might be?
Handsome. Dreamboat. Angel hair. Strong. Yer daddy.
Hey! Disney Cruises are the best! I met my wife on a Disney Cruise, though we were married on dry land.
And I’m sure you and Daisy are very happy.
Does your Wife know you’re gay yet?
Feel like I’m missing a joke here.
I was just joking that he married Daisy Duck — I’ll have no part of the gay jokes.
Daisy’s surprisingly ok with with it. But she is a bit of a quack. (Yeah, I went there.)
Something I learned regarding Rescue Rangers just a couple weeks ago: Chip was supposed to be dressed as Indiana Jones while Dale was dressed as Magnum PI. I feel like an idiot for never noticing it.
mind = kaboom
That is truly…amazing.
Who was Gadget dressed as? Just, um, out of curiosity.
Oh man. I can’t believe you never knew that. All these years and it never registered? Do you even lift, brah?
holy…fuck
Oh my! What a treat she is.
Sweet stuff. It’s almost enough to make me feel bad for all the horrid shit I say about the guy. Almost.
@cajunhawk Kinda of an insensitive thing to say in this situation.
You guys are weird as shit.
Love the view with the cruise in the background.
Yeah, the photographer clearly knows their stuff.
You probably get a discount if you’ll let them take your picture in front of the ship.
What a good looking couple. Congrats to them.
