NJPW

Chris Jericho didn’t invent the double knee facebuster, but the move is now so closely associated with him that it is now almost always called the Codebreaker. But according to the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, that won’t be the case in WWE anymore. The company’s ban on the man who left them for their new competitor, All Elite Wrestling, now extends beyond who is allowed to appear on his podcast to how performers and announcers talk about wrestling.