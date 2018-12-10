There’s been a lot of discussion recently, on this website but also across the wrestling internet, but the declining quality of Monday Night Raw. The kayfabe General Manager Elect (whatever that means) of Monday Raw, Baron Corbin, talked about it on a recent episode of Booker T’s podcast, Heated Conversations. He was dismissive of criticism against Raw, which he attributed largely to angry Twitter users:
Baron Corbin Defended Raw Against Angry Fans
There are 6 comments
Both parties are correct. Raw is not good now & Twitter is a sewer.
I feel like sewer is still too nice a description for Twitter.
And not good right now is still too nice a description for Raw.
I could see his point and agree with him but then…
“tonight we’re going to step it up and put something fresh out there.”
[media.giphy.com]
You’re having record low ratings. People are tuning out. I haven’t watched RAW since Money in the Bank, and I’m not particularly eager to tune in when you’ve blown your hottest feud and made it dull.
I understand what Corbin’s saying. People aren’t going to say you stink to your face. But I will tell you I don’t really like RAW. It’s not good. I’ve seen the show off and on for six years and it’s never been good, just stumbled into the occasional good episode.
He’s like on a third of the show now so of course he thinks it’s not a big deal