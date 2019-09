All hail King Corbin. ALL HAIL KING CORBIN.

To the surprise of no one, Constable Baron Corbin, first of his name, defeated Chad Gable in the finals of the 2019 King of the Ring tournament on Raw. It was another in a string of great matches for Corbin, who has been on a roll since returning from exile after his shameful Lacey Evans period, and continuing proof that Chad Gable deserves every opportunity he’s given.