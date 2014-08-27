Batista Reenacted The Dancing Groot Scene From Guardians Of The Galaxy, And It’s Predictably Delightful

During a panel last weekend at Wizard World Chicago, Michael Rooker (Yondu) and Dave Batista (Drax the Destroyer) reenacted the cutest (and spoiler-y-est) part of Guardians of the Galaxy, because this cast can’t stop being adorable, I guess:

Had this Batista won the Royal Rumble, he might be one of the most beloved winners in history. Of course, this just means that by the time WWE catches on, we’ll have the Great Khali dressed like a tree as an entrant in 2016.