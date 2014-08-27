Batista Reenacted The Dancing Groot Scene From Guardians Of The Galaxy, And It’s Predictably Delightful

During a panel last weekend at Wizard World Chicago, Michael Rooker (Yondu) and Dave Batista (Drax the Destroyer) reenacted the cutest (and spoiler-y-est) part of Guardians of the Galaxy, because this cast can’t stop being adorable, I guess:
Had this Batista won the Royal Rumble, he might be one of the most beloved winners in history. Of course, this just means that by the time WWE catches on, we’ll have the Great Khali dressed like a tree as an entrant in 2016.
More than anything in the world I want Dave Bautista to have a career outside of wrestling.
Indeed, those acting classes he took was great for him.
How is Guardians Batista so fucking charming and wrestling Batista the fucking worst?
Character….. Batista plays a character in wrestling. You are supposed to hate him. And when he’s a face…. well WWE faces suck anyways.
@wackazoa Well, “douchebag Batista” (at the end of his last run, when he came out in a wifebeater) was his best and most enjoyable role in WWE. Go figure.
It’s almost like he’s playing a character when he’s play fighting on TV. weird.
WWE Batista is a character. Drax the Destroyer is not
One word: HUMILITY. Batista knows he isn’t shit in Hollywood, and he acts really humble around everybody. He feels in awe like he’s lucky to be there because he is. In WWE, he always felt like the big cheese, and he comes off as smug and arrogant, because he is.
If Batista ever got to the level of Rock’s fame, it would probably go to his head, and we would never see this charming down-to-earth Batista again.
The problem with Batista winning the Royal Rumble match in 2014 is that it happened when everyone wanted Daniel Bryan to win the Royal Rumble match and achieve his Wrestlemania moment which the latter happened meaning none of this matters now. If Batista wins the Royal Rumble match in 2015 the fans would likely react more kindly to Batista.
Not if that is when Bryan is supposed to come back. Be the same issue.
If he’s shown up as a surprise entrant as planned he’d have got a good reception, but because the news leaked it ruined the surprise. If he’d shown up on Raw and powerbombed HHH instead of shaking his hand it would’ve helped as well…
Dave to me has always been great basically playing the Drax character on WWE programming, it was just his in ring work that sucked.
My dad thought Drax was CGI.
yay draxtista
proper.
This is officially SICK
Mobsy, you da real MVP. :D
Stardust as Peter Quill
AJ Lee as Gamora
Batista as Drax
The Great Khali as Groot
El Torrito as Rocket
SICK!
i’m honestly surprised the folks at the wwe website were quick enough to do this
@Lobster Mobster
The website guys are a bunch of smarks. They’re pretty great.
Technically that’s Michael Rooker reenacting Groot’s dancing.
