Bayley Wants To See Intergender Wrestling Return To WWE

Intergender wrestling is always a controversial subject among wrestling fans. It’s no secret that I’m a fan of it, but I know many of our readers aren’t. Somebody else who turns out to be in favor of fair competition between men and women is WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley. In a recent interview with Sportbible, she offered her take on intergender in the past and the potential for the future:
I would love for intergender matches to start happening again, it happened in the past when you had Lita teaming with The Hardy Boyz and Eddie [Guerrero] getting involved with Chyna, with things happening like Nia Jax in the Men’s Royal Rumble there’s a possibility there and I would love any part of that. I think the men are just as excited for the women and it helps push them too. One you see someone giving it their all in the ring and getting attention, it pushes everyone, the men have been nothing but supportive of the opportunities we’ve received so far.