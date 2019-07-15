Bayley Shocked FS1’s Kristine Leahy By Mentioning WWE Superstars Have No Drivers And No Union

07.15.19 36 mins ago

WWE

WWE may be an entertainment company, but I think those of us who follow wrestling closely understand that it’s still run like a wrestling company, in the most derogatory, carny sense. Every choice is about scraping and saving every little bit of money, even off the talent on whom they depend for business. The lack of a union has been a topic of discussion many times, and even bubbled up into the mainstream now and then, but so far not much has changed. It can be eye-opening to see just how surprising the treatment WWE Superstars see as normal can be to people in the rest of the entertainment world.

