Becky Lynch Spoiled Charlotte Flair’s SmackDown Women’s Championship Win At SummerSlam

08.19.18 5 mins ago

WWE

Just when it looked like Becky Lynch might win the SmackDown Women’s Championship at SummerSlam in what would have been a satisfying payoff to a rare example of longterm storytelling in the WWE, Charlotte Flair managed to win the belt. Shortly after, Becky responded by turning on her erstwhile best friend.

Becky’s had quite a comeback in recent weeks, winning a string of matches after a long period when it seemed like nothing would ever go her way. She came close to winning the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase both times there’s been a match for it, only to have her victory stolen each time. When she earned her match with now-former SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella, it seemed at first like her moment had finally come.

