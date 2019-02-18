Becky Lynch Made A Surprise Appearance At WWE Elimination Chamber

02.17.19 5 mins ago

WWE

One of WWE‘s most popular performers wasn’t booked on the 2019 Elimination Chamber, but fans could tell that Becky Lynch would almost definitely show up on the PPV. In the only current WWE storyline playing out on both Raw and SmackDown, Lynch was suspended, showed up to work anyway, dealt with frustrating McMahon shenanigans, and was ultimately replaced by her friend-turned-rival Charlotte Flair in the WrestleMania match for the Raw Women’s Championship that she had earned by winning the 2019 women’s Royal Rumble match.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBECKY LYNCHWWEWWE ELIMINATION CHAMBERWWE Elimination Chamber 2019

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.15.19 2 days ago
The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

The Best Cult Podcasts Worth Listening To Right Now

02.15.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.12.19 5 days ago
The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

The Best Weed-Related Podcasts To Listen To Right Now

02.12.19 6 days ago
The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

The Best Travel Podcasts To Inspire Your Next Grand Adventure

02.11.19 6 days ago 2 Comments
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.11.19 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP