One of WWE‘s most popular performers wasn’t booked on the 2019 Elimination Chamber, but fans could tell that Becky Lynch would almost definitely show up on the PPV. In the only current WWE storyline playing out on both Raw and SmackDown, Lynch was suspended, showed up to work anyway, dealt with frustrating McMahon shenanigans, and was ultimately replaced by her friend-turned-rival Charlotte Flair in the WrestleMania match for the Raw Women’s Championship that she had earned by winning the 2019 women’s Royal Rumble match.
Becky Lynch Made A Surprise Appearance At WWE Elimination Chamber
Emily Pratt 02.17.19 5 mins ago
