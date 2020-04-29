The Raw Women’s Champion is headed to prestige TV. On this morning’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, Becky Lynch revealed that she will guest star on the season five premiere of Billions, and it’s because the showrunner is a big fan of wrestling and of The Man specifically.

Brian Koppelman, the co-creator and showrunner of Billions, called into The Bump and how the Billions-Becky connection came about. He was a fan of wrestling as a kid during the Bruno Sammartino era and that The Man revived his fandom: