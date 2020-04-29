The Raw Women’s Champion is headed to prestige TV. On this morning’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, Becky Lynch revealed that she will guest star on the season five premiere of Billions, and it’s because the showrunner is a big fan of wrestling and of The Man specifically.
Brian Koppelman, the co-creator and showrunner of Billions, called into The Bump and how the Billions-Becky connection came about. He was a fan of wrestling as a kid during the Bruno Sammartino era and that The Man revived his fandom:
Becky Lynch brought me all the way back in over the past few years. The arrival of somebody who has that much power, charisma, force, integrity in what they do in the ring, and the fact that it was a woman who seemed to combine the most important aspects of so many of the greatest wrestlers ever – when I see Becky, I don’t think of women wrestlers necessarily, I think of Dusty Rhodes being a working man, I think of all these different people who found a way to synthesize their character with who they really were.
Koppelman and Lynch became friends after the TV writer wore one of her shirts at a Billions event, which Lynch saw on Twitter. Ahead of the fifth season of the show, Koppelman and his writing partner David Levien came up with something for Lynch to do on the which. They don’t give any hints (will the world finally get that Paul Giamatti-Becky Lynch interaction it needs?), but say her part is “a lot of fun.”
Billions will start its fifth season, with a guest appearance from Becky Lynch, on Showtime on May 3.