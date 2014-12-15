Behold, Pro Wrestling’s First Moonsault Selfie

In case you were worried that the Young Bucks might be slipping from their position as Coolest Tag Team Wrestlers On the Planet, Matt Jackson wants to assure you that is indeed not the case.
In their last match of the year, Matt Jackson sent 2014 out not with a bang (for your buck), but with possibly the first moonsault selfie in pro wrestling:
Much like too-sweeting and, well…almost everything they do, stay on the lookout for this to make its way to any and every local legion show near you.
So will we have the first Superkick Selfie Party?? Selfie Bucks Selfie!
Whoa they wrestled Papa Shango. Cool
The Young Bucks just earned points with me, I’m usually done after the first superkick.
When are we gonna get a selfie match from Tyler Breeze?
On one hand, shame on the dude on the far right for seemingly having a shit-eating grin the whole time he was being hit by a DEVASTATING HIGH-RISK MANEUVER, but on the other hand, I’d pretty much do the same thing in such a situation.
That happens. Ambrose was smiling big when Jake the Snake got him last year.
Supposedly Ambrose was actually smiling because the snake defecated on him
Everybody’s got a fetish.
I don’t know why, but my gut reaction to this is annoyance.
maybe because its fake and stupid.
@VladimirA Um.
This is a thread about wrestling, dude.
@ VladimirA
‘Fake and stupid’ applies to almost everything on the internet, including our profile names and posting-personas on Uproxx.
The only way to celebrate such a historic achievement is with superkicks for everyone!
Your move, Dolph Ziggler.
There’s nothing cool about vertical videos, Danielle.
I dunno. They’re no Team Thick.
Tyler Breeze will start doing this move every NXT supershow.
Never been more happy about stupid, outdated wrestling “etiquette” than that these turds aren’t in the WWE because they apparently don’t know how to shake hands.
ugh, there had to be someone like you? -_-
Nobody should like the Young Bucks because they’re douchebags yet they’re the most popular tag team on the indies. And Britta likes them which makes me like them because I like Britta. Stupid sexy Young Bucks.
Anyone else notice the woman in the pink hoodie just not giving a f*ck what was going on?
I love the Bucks, but they are very deliberately the least cool, out and out cheesiest mothereffers on the scene.