Behold, Pro Wrestling’s First Moonsault Selfie

In case you were worried that the Young Bucks might be slipping from their position as Coolest Tag Team Wrestlers On the Planet, Matt Jackson wants to assure you that is indeed not the case.

In their last match of the year, Matt Jackson sent 2014 out not with a bang (for your buck), but with possibly the first moonsault selfie in pro wrestling:

Much like too-sweeting and, well…almost everything they do, stay on the lookout for this to make its way to any and every local legion show near you.