Being Married To Jimmy Uso Got Naomi Dumped From ‘Total Divas’ For Real

“I know you been hanging around with opportunities, girl. I’ve seen you with them.”
Anybody’s who’s been watching WWE programming for the past month knows Jimmy Uso is the flat-out worst. The dude seems to live to block any opportunities that come his wife’s way, and squander the few that do manage to slip through his defenses. But hey, that’s just storyline stuff, right? Well, it turns out being married to an Uso recently set Naomi’s career back in a very real way.
Naomi isn’t going to be a part of the next season of Total Divas, a move she made clear wasn’t her choice on Twitter…
But why? Well, according to the Wrestling Observer, it’s all down to Naomi’s recent marriage to Jimmy Uso. The Total Divas producers feel the marriage has rendered Naomi uninteresting, since any kind of love triangles are now out and Nattie and Tyson are already hogging all the dysfunctional marriage drama.
Of course, ironically, just as Naomi is dumped from one show for having a boring, normal marriage, she’s embroiled in a jealous love-triangle with her husband and The Miz on regular WWE programming. Is WWE making the Naomi-Jimmy union look terrible on Raw and Smackdown because the couple weren’t down for doing it on a “reality” show like Total Divas? I have no proof of that, but it’s certainly the kind of thing I’d expect from WWE.
Take heed ladies – I know Jey Uso is still available and that seems like a pretty attractive prospect, but it’s just not worth the risk to your career. Just say Uce-no.
She’s boring? Then write better material for her…?
It’s not the writers’ fault Naomi won’t reach for that brass ring.
You can’t write the unvarnished reality of Total Divas!
Total Divas producers: “Maybe she’s too Funky, we don’t know in terms of Funk style… at the moment she lacks it”.
WWE? Writing better material? HAHAHAHAH
Or maybe Vince is high on Naomi and she’s about to get pushed and win the Divas title from Nikki at Wrestlefest 31?
He might be high on something, but it’s probably not Naomi.
Shame Naomi got taken off since I thought she was the best female character on Total Divas. Hopefully the Total Divas producers being high on Nattie and Tyson’s segments leads to a push for them next month.
At least she got removed from being the best female character on TD’s to (hopefully) be made the best female character on the main shows.
I would take getting booted off Total Diva’s as a career advancement. That show sounds awful from the poor bastard you make watch it.
I heard Burnsy invited Ctulhu to watch Total Divas with him once and the poor bastard went nutty before the third act break. Poor Ctulhu.
The driving while talking on the phone would break me. Just hearing Burnsy recap it gets my blood up.
What??? Jimmy and Naomi’s marriage was finally consistent across RAW and Total Divas. I mean, we all remember the classic Total Divas moments of Jimmy smashing a glass because of a wedding ring something, and throwing a stripper pole across the room because reasons….right?
Naomi being removed from TD because she is married is ridiculous. Natalya is married to TJ, Brie is married to Daniel, and Nikki is screwing Cena so that makes no sense. Hopefully Naomi being removed from TD means that they are going to focus more on her in ring talent and develop her as a serious character and contender for the title. I think that Naomi could be the face of the Divas division with her athleticism and energy, her matches with Paige, AJ, and Natalya were some of the best. It would be nice to see her as a serious competitor rather than the fluff associated with this show. Although I am going to miss her and Jon..they were the funniest on the show. So I guess we are stuck with Rosa’s irrelevant ass and NIkki trying to trap Cena into marriage by getting pregnant
Didn’t Eva Marie get married also? What, exactly, makes her interesting?
(I mean other than being “attractive.”)
The person I’m saddest for: Ashley Burns.
Naomi was the one redeeming person on the entire TD program, and now it’s just all horrible “bitches-be-crazy” women setting back a gender by 50 years.
But being a person with redeeming qualities is boooo-ring.
+1 …. Poor Burnsy gonna have to endure hell come TD Season…. Shoutout for Naomi goin out on Top of The Power Ranking…
Hey now, marriages don’t render women uninteresting. George Clooney’s wife (I forget her name) was just named ‘Most Fascinating Person Of The Year’
Yup, there isn’t the possibility of you banging anyone, so you’re not interesting, and we already have enough married girls. People don’t want to hear about the lives of regular girls. They wanna see grinding at the club and sex later!
WWE is the worst.
Wait, Naomi’s name is Trinity?
Why did they rename her?
Thry tend to rename whenever possible so they can like copyright the name and protect the rights to it or something. Its whatever, but only huge people get to keep their names when they sign generally. Like didn’t they subtly alter CM Punk to control it or whatever?
I understand that.. It’s just that “Trinity” is a really good name..
I think it was always going to happen eventually, but it really seemed to become a thing after Warrior went to court over the name and won. It comes down to concept creator vs character creator. My understanding is that Vince came up with the name “Ultimate Warrior.” But obviously Warrior himself created the character that is known as Ultimate Warrior. They went to court over the name and Vince actually lost because Helwig had changed his name legally to Warrior amongst other things. And we all know what happens when Vince loses. He makes sure that he will never be in that position ever again.
Its just a smart thing to protect the WWE’s interest down the road. Usually if you were a moderately popular mid carder, Vince doesnt care if you use the name on the indy circuit after you leave or are released. Like I dont think he is going to care if Matt Cardona uses the name Zack Ryder on the indys later. Or you just bill yourself as Matt Cardona the wrestler formerly known as Zack Ryder or whatever.
The whole name changing thing is one of the pettiest, greediest things the modern WWE does. Is it not enough to maintain the fiction of the wrestlers as independent contractors and (in the past) work tirelessly to destroy any other possible employers. Couldn’t they just let poor Zach Ryder keep his dumb ring name?
This is going to come up with this whole Miz thing isnt it? I mean it better. What better use of this than to have Justin? Jack? Jonsey? whatever his name is, Uso get her kicked off TD and have it become a plot point with the Miz.
they BETTER use this. it’s right there in front of their noses!
