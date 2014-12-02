Bellator MMA Wants To Sign Brock Lesnar Because Duh, Of Course They Do

Back in October, legendary WWE play-by-play man and Battlegrounds MMA announcer Jim Ross mentioned how he thought a 100% Brock Lesnar could easily return to UFC and sell a boatload of pay-per-views. The rumors of Lesnar’s return to the cage have been heating up, and hell, it’s not like he’s doing much with his WWE World Heavyweight Championship run. So, is Lesnar ditching WWE in the Spring?

Bellator President Scott Coker thinks so, and he’s ready to take advantage of some lowered expectations! He spoke with The MMA Hour about his willingness to “have a conversation” with the 1 in 21-1.

“That’s a good question. We’ve had a conversation internally and it’s worth a conversation, but that’s something we’ll pursue maybe later into January or maybe February. But I would say, look, any fighter that’s out there or any star athlete; not star athlete in the sense of a baseball player, but like a Brock Lesnar, or somebody that really wants to fight, we’re going to have a conversation with them. Because if they can move the needle, we’re going to want them on Spike TV. I think that he’s a big needle mover. There have been several years that have passed and I think that he still has the WWE limelight. So, I think that he still has a lot of, you know, star power, but to come back and say, ‘Hey, I want to train, I want to commit, I want fight’, that’s going to be a big commitment on his part. We haven’t had a conversation yet, but we’d like to at some point.”

If you’ve never seen him, here’s a picture of Scott Coker:

The shorter answer there was, “we let TNA Champion Bobby Lashley fight, OF COURSE we’d let the WWE guy.” I guess you can’t say that on The MMA Hour.

But hey, in case you sorta rolled your eyes and made a wanking motion in your brain as you were reading Coker’s comments, you aren’t alone: Dana White has already commented on the possibility of The Next Big Thing popping up in Bellator, and it’s as succinct as you’d imagine. Fewer curse words, though.

“Brock Lesnar wouldn’t go to Bellator. Brock wants to fight the best guys in the world. The best guys in the world are [in the UFC].”

Yeah, but Lashley though.

So what do you think? Will Brock return to MMA at all, or will he continue to rake in that sweet “be the best person in the company and never have to perform” WWE scratch?