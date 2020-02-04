The Best and Worst of NJPW: The New Beginning in Sapporo 2020

Previously on NJPW: Jushin Thunder Liger wrestled his last two matches, Tetsuya Naito won two belts in two days, and our friends from CMLL came and hung out for like two weeks. You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) You can keep up with With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook, follow our home site Uproxx on Twitter, and even follow me on Twitter @emilyofpratt. Don’t forget to share this column on Facebook, Twitter, or whatever social media you use! Also, leave a comment with your thoughts on the show and/or article! All feedback is appreciated and will help us keep up the NJPW coverage. And now, the Best and Worst of the New Beginning in Sapporo, which took place on February 1-2, 2020 at Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center.

Mostly Worst: An Unremarkable Undercard [Replay ‘THE NEW BEGINNING in SAPPORO Night 1’ on February 1st, 2020]

2ND MATCH: @HenareNZ , Tomoaki Honma & @GBH_makabe vs. @tsuji_njpw , @nobitokun & @TENZAN323!!

Watch on New Japan World▶︎https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#njpw #njpwworld #njnbg pic.twitter.com/r46Mo8OEiT — njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 1, 2020 Both nights of the New Beginning in Sapporo had some really entertaining matches and moments but also started with a skippable hour or so. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori continue to exist as a tag team, the Yuya Uemura-Tiger Mask mentorship relationship continues to be a good look for both of them, Henare makes you hope he really does get that NEVER title shot, and Nakanishi wrestles a little more than usual because he’s retiring soon. The Chaos and Taguchi vs. Suzukigun eight-man on February 1 is more energetic than the matches with Young Lions in them, but it’s not really memorable. The beginning chunks of these shows mostly just don’t leave a strong impression. Worst: Kidding Around THE NEW BEGINNING in SAPPORO‼️

第3試合シングルマッチ、 @elpwrestling🇬🇧 🆚 @GabrielKidd_ 🇬🇧‼️

LA道場のヤングライオン、ゲイブリエル・キッドが強気の攻めでエル・ファンタズモを追いつめる‼️

登録＆視聴👉https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njnbg #njpw pic.twitter.com/ZiZe3RzUqY — njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 2, 2020 The worst part of the first part of both nights in Sapporo is Gabriel Kidd’s New Japan debut match against El Phantasmo. Kidd’s a UK indie wrestler who Shibata publicly invited to the LA Dojo at a RevPro show and he’s been training there for a while, but you wouldn’t know it from anything about this match besides the dropkick and Boston Crab Kidd uses toward the end and his awkward baby bird skinhead. The NJPW dojo system is all about strong fundamentals and fighting spirit, but this new NJPW dojo boy is introduced in a match that’s almost entirely ELP shtick and Kidd yelling at him about it. I’ve heard good things about Gabriel Kidd, but nearly everything about this match was bad. Best: We Just Get New Hiromu Takahashi Matches All The Time Now?! THE NEW BEGINNING in SAPPORO‼️

第6試合、#LIJ 🆚 #BulletClub‼️

2/9大阪城🏯大会のダブル前哨戦でもあるこの試合‼️

一体どんな展開を見せるのか⁉️

登録＆視聴👉https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njnbg #njpw pic.twitter.com/lFfUbIzwXd — njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 2, 2020 Fortunately, Los Ingoberables de Japon were also in Sapporo to largely carry the undercards by being very popular and good at wrestling. Ryu Lee and Robbie Eagles vs. Bushi and Hiromu on February 1 is a quality, aggressive tag match and Bullet Club targeting Takahashi at the beginning of their match with L.I.J. on Feburary 2 quickly gets the crowd extra invested. Hiromu Takahashi brings his own special power because, in addition to being popular and good at wrestling, he hasn’t wrestled in Sapporo since his injury, so the crowd responds to him like he’s someone they had heard was resurrected from the dead. Replay THE NEW BEGINNING in SAPPORO FINAL (2/2) post-match videos on #njpwworld

Watch FREE▶https://t.co/VgudiiqCbz 2/2(日) #njpw #njnbg in SAPPORO FINAL のバックステージコメントを #新日本プロレスワールド で無料公開中▶https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA .@KENTAG2S pic.twitter.com/BWcSj8tHQ6 — njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 3, 2020 The Naito vs. Kenta stuff is also boosted by aggression and crowd hype, though their actual match doesn’t seem like it’s going to be on the level of a Dragon Lee vs. Kamaitachi. Kenta is still killing it at promos and Twitter (he gets one of his posts edited into one of his promos!), but some of the stuff he makes fun of fans for tweeting at him are valid complaints. Kenta actually would be a lame champion and it’s stupid that his Wrestle Kingdom attack earned him the type of title shot it took Naito like nine months to get. Just because people said these things to Kenta in a dumb way doesn’t mean NJPW isn’t worse as a promotion for them being true. All his points about Twitter are good though!

Best: With Special Guest Star Jon Moxley [Replay ‘THE NEW BEGINNING in SAPPORO Night 1’ on February 1st, 2020]

6TH MATCH: SPECIAL TAG MATCH @JonMoxley & @rainmakerXokada vs. @suzuki_D_minoru & @taichi0319!!

Watch on New Japan World▶︎https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpw #njpwworld #njnbg pic.twitter.com/po0Dw7F8kL — njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 1, 2020 Just as fun preview tags as the L.I.J. one are the matches that team Jon Moxley up with members of Chaos against Suzukigun, even though he doesn’t join Taguchi in any butt-based comedy. Moxley showing up on February 1 looking like Snake Plissken with his camos and AEW-continuity eyepatch and having that pre-match moment with Okada was the most Mox in NJPW has felt like a comic book crossover, in the best way. These tags also solidify the tone of Mox and Suzuki’s feud, and it’s one in which jokes are funny allowed and encouraged. Both men are hamming it up and clearly having a great time, and given the differences in their wrestling styles and the ways they’ve come to earn their reputations as “violent” wrestlers, I think that’s probably the best approach for their singles match. Mox, like Kenta, talked a lot about how important it was for him to be actually wrestling after he left WWE, and, like Kenta, leaving WWE has allowed him to bring out the best of his inner entertainer. A Less Than Special Singles Match THE NEW BEGINNING in SAPPORO‼️

第7試合スペシャルシングルマッチ‼️

石井智宏 🆚 @151012EVIL‼️

まさに死闘💥‼️石井とEVILが壮絶な肉弾戦を展開‼️

この死闘を制し、勝利を掴むのはどちらだ⁉️

登録＆視聴👉https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njnbg #njpw pic.twitter.com/2JpQRPvVmn — njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 1, 2020 At the point when Evil vs. Ishii happened in 2019, I thought it was NJPW’s best matches of the year. Their 2020 rematch was not bad, but nothing made it really stand out like last year’s. It felt like one of those solid second or third tournament matches on G1 cards that a lot of people end up forgetting about because something bigger happens on the same show. That’s partly because it’s sandwiched between Moxkada and Shingoto, but also because nothing about it put the “special” in “special singles match.” Evil and Ishii both still kick ass a lot; this match just only kicked ass a little. Best: NEVERending Possibilities THE NEW BEGINNING in SAPPORO(2/1)‼️

メインはNEVER無差別級選手権試合‼️

王者 @510njpw 🆚 挑戦者 @Takagi__Shingo ‼️

場内大熱狂💥‼️この激闘を制し、勝利を掴みとるのはどちらだ⁉️

登録＆視聴👉https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njnbg #njpw pic.twitter.com/ryrplXeVuL — njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 1, 2020 Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi is a rubber match, a grudge match, a match for the NEVER Openweight Championship, and the establishment of a new player in New Japan’s big match scene. It works really well as all of those things and just two samurai enthusiasts trying to out-lariat each other. Goto and Takagi have hated each other since August for the same reasons they would make a kickass tag team or buddy cop duo (Shingo would be the guy who doesn’t play by the rules and Goto would be the veteran who’s too old for this, obviously.) The way their feud, their positions in the company, and the NEVER title picture easily mesh. Goto just won the NEVER Openweight Championship for the hundredth time in a match he really wanted to win but didn’t really want to win because of the title. To Goto, this was a sign he and the belt are meant to be together; to Shingo, it’s another example of his borderline doppelganger handling something in a way he could do better. The match, like their previous ones, embraces Goto and Shingo’s in-ring similarities. They both try to no-sell lariats, they have a little exchange around the spite-induced move variation that is the Takagi GTR, and they repeatedly headbutt each other at the same time because “showing that you’re willing to die like a man on the battlefield” and “protecting your brain cells” aren’t always compatible. Sincerely, though, one of the match’s most exciting moments is right after the headbutts when these two forearm each other in such a way that you can feel what the elusive “fighting spirit” is probably supposed to be. They succeed in playing the hypermasculine warrior thing super straight and you really feel that there’s some power involved apart from conditioning that allows these guys to keep hitting each other in the neck. Stylistically, as is pointed out in-universe, this is very much a NEVER Openweight Championship match and it elevates Shingo Takagi to singles champ status in a way that fits both him and the championship. And while it stays true to the NEVER spirit, it’s results also opened up new possibilities. Takagi’s first defense is almost definitely going to be against Ishii, a NEVER scene regular, but NJPW also set up potential matches with Henare, which could make him seem less like a fifth-year senior, and, more likely, Sho, which would be a still-rare openweight match for the openweight title. The Sho stuff is especially good, calling back to their rivalry last year and using what’s happened since then to move their dynamic forward. That little salute from Shingo to Sho on commentary during the match and their moment afterward, plus Shingo’s line backstage about being more motivated by Sho’s presence, are all quality arch-rivalry material. Chef’s kiss, as the kids were saying like six months ago.

Best: Open The Good Trios Matches Gate THE NEW BEGINNING in SAPPORO‼️

第4試合、石井智宏 & @510njpw & @RobbieEagles_ 🆚 @Takagi__Shingo & @151012EVIL & @BUSHI_njpw‼️

石井と鷹木がリング上で激しいどつきあいを展開‼️

登録＆視聴👉https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njnbg #njpw pic.twitter.com/AFfBtEfoCR — njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 2, 2020 A big part of why NJPW isn’t really a destination for tag team wrestling is because most of it’s matches that aren’t one-on-one are more about setting up one-on-one matches than about being good matches in themselves. But since the L.I.J. trio of Evil, Bushi, and Shingo won the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship at Wrestle Kingdom, this group has consistently produced actual good tag matches, first with Evil/Shingo vs. Goto/Ishii at New Year Dash!!, then the more comedic trios matches at Fantastica Mania, and most recently the February 2 match between our champs and their next challengers, Goto, Ishii, and Robbie Eagles. This match and the upcoming 6-Man Championship bout are attached to singles feuds, first Evil vs. Ishii and Shingo vs. Goto and now Shingo vs. Ishii and Bushi vs. Eagles, but there’s enough serious, quality tag teamwork going on that in builds interest in their next trios match too. Ishii and Goto hitting ushigoroshis at the same time was probably my favorite move of night and the Chaos family bonding with Eagles, who doesn’t look like a chump or a sidekick for the first time in about eight months, was one of its better character moments. And we’re definitely, finally getting Ishii-Takagi II out of this! Nobody better say anything bad about the NEVER titles again! Until the next time they get bad! Like And Make Sure To Give Us Five Stars THE NEW BEGINNING in SAPPORO‼️

第7試合ブリティッシュヘビー級選手権試合、王者@zacksabrejr🇬🇧 🆚 挑戦者@WillOspreay🇬🇧‼️

ザックの凄まじいサブミッションの応酬に苦戦を強いられるオスプレイ‼️

この逆境をはねのけ、初戴冠なるか⁉️

登録＆視聴👉https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njnbg #njpw pic.twitter.com/ifLLaLkWTt — njpwworld (@njpwworld) February 2, 2020 Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. starts with like seven minutes that reminds you that Ospreay is good at mat wrestling when a guy like ZSJ or Okada is in charge of the mat wrestling, and that’s what this match is all about. This RevPro British Heavyweight Championship bout is like one of those biopics that mostly exists to be an award-winning tour de force performance for the lead actor, those movies whose titles tend to be just its subject’s first or last name. Ospreay’s not just A Flips Guy or a Dives Guy or a Junior Heavyweight/Little Guy, as he’s been crying about online and in promos and on t-shirts for years! Look, he can do flippy stuff and grappling and a part that’s all strikes and chops and a part that’s all kicks and a part where he no-sells and flexes because he has just enough muscle mass to do that now and being a great wrestler means you do literally everything possible in every match. With ZSJ performing well in his supporting role, this all comes together to make a certified Five Star Match TM, a match designed for people who watch wrestling while judging it like a figure skating competition. This isn’t that trashy pro wrestling you watched as a kid; this is top-notch prestige wrestling that you can use to explain to someone that pro wrestling is Art, actually. If wrestlers have good-looking costumes or a catchphrase or muscles or a good tan or seem like they could ever get in fight in real life, what they do is embarrassing carnie stuff, but it’s between two guys who only hit the weights when they absolutely can’t avoid it and have talked about watching NOAH tapes, what they’re doing is art, I think. Anyway, this was a Great Match in a way that made me want to make fun of the culture surrounding how ZSJ and Ospreay became two of the most lauded wrestlers in the world (I’m still working out the process behind these rankings, but I’m pretty sure cutting promos in English and being nerdy get you additional points and working on the WWE main roster or in Mexico takes you completely out of the running.) A lot of talent went into this match and if you enjoy these performers and haven’t seen this it yet, you should definitely watch it. And if you don’t like that someone didn’t review it with the sincerity it deserves, I’m sure you can find a lot of other people on the internet digging into it in a more reverent way. Best: Zima S J (Alternate heading for this is Worst: I Am A Baby And I Don’t Like When Things I Like Change To Things I Don’t Like.) The weirdest development in NJPW this year so far has to be the Zima sponsorship. Now, instead of the visual of champions going backstage and celebrating their accomplishments with or adjacent to beer like regular people, we get the visual of champions going backstage and sitting next to Zima, a beverage no one would ever chug victoriously except as a joke. Maybe this isn’t weird for the Japanese audience, but to me, this seems like turning a cool, human element of NJPW into something corporate and confusing. Fortunately, Zack Sabre Jr. also acknowledges how weird this Zima situation is, at least for non-Japanese people, by insisting that NJPW “Get the Zimas on ice! No warm Zimas!” after his preview tag and going further with the bit after his title win. He feeds his belt Zima and leaves with multiple bottles stuffed in his trunks. I’m still annoyed by this development (that I might just not be getting because of cultural differences), but I still checked if there were any Zimas left at the closest BevMo because of these promos. There are not, so I’m pretty sure Zima should relaunch them in the U.S. and UK with Zack Sabre Jr. as their sarcastic spokesperson.