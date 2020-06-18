The Best And Worst Of NJPW: New Japan Cup 2020, Round 1, Part 1

Previously on NJPW: New Japan returned after over three months on hiatus! Naito showed off a new move, Uemura showed off bigger muscles, and the company showed wrestlers getting their temperature taken. You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) You can keep up with With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook, follow our home site Uproxx on Twitter, and even follow me on Twitter @emilyofpratt. Don’t forget to share this column on Facebook, Twitter, or whatever social media you use, and leave a comment with your thoughts on the show and/or article. All feedback is appreciated and will help us keep up the NJPW coverage now that there’s once again NJPW to cover. And now the Best and Worst of the first two nights of the first round of the NJPW World Special New Japan Cup, from June 16-17, 2020.

一体どんな展開を見せるのか⁉️#njcup #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/Bfp6JtfIsi — njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 16, 2020 While the Jado match at least seems aware of its broken-down old man’s limitations, Hiromu Takahashi vs. Tomoaki Honma attempts to press on as if they don’t exist, and the match suffers for it. I get the kind of thing they were going for. Hiromu and Honma both made impressive recoveries from serious neck injuries at very different points in their careers; Occam’s razor says to make that dynamic the story! But while Hiromu’s comeback has so far been successful in every way and he’s still as must-watch as he was before that night in San Francisco, Honma doesn’t look like he should be wrestling. Pre-injury Honma could pull off a spirited underdog performance, but now it’s not credible that he could last twenty minutes with almost anyone on the New Japan roster and it’s not fun to watch him try. This match oscillates between being boring and concerning. This match at least provides some quality moments of Hiromu doing Hiromu things like trying to start a slow clap with the audience at home before hitting the John Woo. His breakdown backstage over the suppressed traumatic memory of Yano shaving his head in 2011 is also amazing. Hiromu has generally been doing everything with so much mania since the comeback that I basically believe what he said backstage at the Together Project Special, that he might actually be too overwhelmed if there was an audience at these shows. Best: Dog Eat Dog 🏆NEW JAPAN CUP 2020🏆が開幕🎊 第5試合は石井智宏 🆚 @ElDesperado5‼️ 石井とデスペラードが激しいどつきあいを展開‼️#njcup #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/HbA8Q3T8BR — njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 16, 2020 Tomohiro Ishii vs. El Desperado is Despy’s first singles match in NJPW proper since he broke his jaw last spring, and he makes the most of every minute of it. The one-on-one environment highlights how distinctive his selling and body language are, and we see the full range of the character over the course of this match. He starts with the strategy he showed he was going to use in the preview tag, targeting Ishii’s knees in order to set up for Numero Dos. It’s pretty effective, but when Ishii escapes too many times, Desperado gest frustrated and starts cheating, and when Ishii fights through the cheating, Desperado is finally worked up enough to show passion as well as skill as a straight-up fighter. Ishii tends to bring that out of people, and it makes for an NJPW match formula that manages to never feel formulaic.

このまま試合をすると言うが、果たして本当なのか⁉️#njcup #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/OLH77N3JEC — njpwworld (@njpwworld) June 17, 2020 Our actual main event is a weird one: a Gedo vs. Kazuchika Okada match packed with all the shenanigans they could think of. The sheer amount of illegal activity is probably the match’s biggest strength because otherwise it would be even less believable that Gedo could last fifteen minutes with the guy who used to be the untouchable golden god of this promotion. The two easiest answers for why Gedo was able to last so long are 1) maybe they needed the show to go at least two hours, and 2) he is the booker of New Japan Pro Wrestling. When the easiest ways to explain what’s happening on a wrestling show are the smarky meta ones, you know the show is doing something wrong. Some of Gedo’s offensive success does make sense in kayfabe though because 1) he used to be Okada’s manager and should know everything about the Rainmaker as a wrestler, and 2) some of his weapon attacks are with objects that should hurt a lot! I’ll buy Okada continuing to sell being attacked with a spanner and then kicked in the belly many times for a while. It would be very hard to do cardio after that. The match’s opening with Okada being ready for the tricks of Gedo’s he’d seen before, then being waylaid by Gedo’s backup tricks was fun and well-executed. But overall, this match just strains believability too much by asking the audience to believe that the Okada character would have this much trouble with a much smaller, 51-year-old man who wrestles about two singles matches a year, has been more relevant as a manager than a wrestler for a while now, and is known by many to be a powerful backstage figure.