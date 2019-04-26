Best And Worst Of NJPW: Road to Wrestling Dontaku 2019, Part 2

NJPW

Previously on NJPW: Suzuki and Liger got back at it from 2002, Naito and Ibushi are back at it from less than a month ago, and Juice Robinson nearly threw his back out defending the United States Championship.

You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) You can also watch certain NJPW shows Fridays on AXS TV.

And now, the best and worst of the Road to Wrestling Dontaku shows from April 22-24, 2019, at Korakuen Hall.