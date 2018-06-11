NJPW

Previously on NJPW: Ishimori defeated ACH in an NJPW/NOAH/Naruto crossover event, Kushida and Marty trumped their slumps, and Hiromu dominated with the power of D.

And now, the Best and Worst of Best Of The Super Juniors 25 from June 3 and the final on June 4.