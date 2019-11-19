The Best And Worst Of NJPW: World Tag League 2019, Nov. 18

Previously on NJPW: Taichigun???!!! You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) You can also watch certain NJPW matches on Saturdays on AXS TV. You can keep up with With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook, follow our home site Uproxx on Twitter, and even follow me on Twitter @emilyofpratt. Don’t forget to share this column on Facebook, Twitter, or whatever social media you use! Also, leave a comment with your thoughts on the show and/or article! All feedback is appreciated and will help us keep up the NJPW coverage. And now, the third night of World Tag League 2019 on November 18 at Korakuen Hall.

Best: Fun And Game Over 🏆WORLD TAG LEAGUE 2019🏆後楽園大会‼️

第4試合は@YTR_CHAOS & @ColtCabana 🆚 @suzuki_D_minoru & @LanceHoyt‼️

鈴木軍に矢野カバナワールドは通用しないのか⁉️

矢野カバナ組大ピンチ‼️💦

登録＆視聴▷https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njwtl #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/CeWOrjsBry — njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 18, 2019 The highest highlights of this show, at least for me, are the two comedy matches, the Bullet Club civil war and Toru Yano and Colt Cabana defeating Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer. Suzukigun vs. Clowns delivers on the promise of Yano and Cabana as a team and shows that Cabana vs. Suzuki one-on-one would probably be pretty good too. Yano’s wrestling genius and Archer’s hubris of needing to win every match with the EBD Claw now gets the good guys the win. It also earns Yano a shot at the United States Championship, and if Yano vs. Archer is the U.S. title match at Wrestle Kingdom 14 there’s no way this isn’t the best Tokyo Dome show ever. 🏆WORLD TAG LEAGUE 2019🏆後楽園大会‼️

第5試合は #BulletClub 同門対決💥@KENTAG2S & 高橋裕二郎 🆚 @TOKSFALE & @realchaseowens‼️

無効試合にする為、全員で控室に引き上げていく両タッグ‼️しかしファレ&チェーズがまさかの裏切り‼️

登録＆視聴▷https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njwtl #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/xaNncfOYIh — njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 18, 2019 This match is followed by more intra-faction violence, the All Bullet Club match of Kenta and Yujiro Takahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale and Chase Owens. BC vs. BC matches have always been a little different than matches between other faction brothers because Bullet Club has always been the cheatingest faction, and usually the most cartoonishly disorganized. The combination of no sportsmanship, lots of ego, and a lack of communication causes these gremlins to go full gremlin on each other. The serious version of this dynamic showed up in the Kenny vs. Cody and Elite vs. OG storylines last year and Robbie Eagles not being okay with this type of thing is part of what drove him to Chaos, but nobody in this World Tag League match is secretly a good person or starting another wrestling company, probably, so Bullet Club comes out of this one fine. The match, called by Milano Collection A.T. in full Chase Owens stan gear, starts with the jobber battle of Chase vs. Yujiro, which sets up the type of match this is going to be if everyone entering together didn’t tip you off. While Chase and Yujiro attempt to wrestle each other a little, Kenta just orders Owens to lay down for the NEVER Openweight Champion and more shenanigans ensue. People insisting their friends lay down for them has never worked in the history of Bullet Club, but they wouldn’t be Bullet Club if the didn’t try! Overall, this is more of a sketch than a match, but in a way that works. It adds some variety to the show and everyone plays their role in a way that fits their characters. The one kind of serious thing that happens, which I appreciated, is how quickly Owens taps to Game Over, so ultimately the champion in the match does come out of it as the most dominant-looking wrestler.