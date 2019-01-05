The Best And Worst Of NJPW: Wrestle Kingdom 13

NJPW

Previously on NJPW: Ospreay and Ibushi got very excited to flip out, Jay stole Okada’s dad, and a lot of other things happened to lead up to Wrestle Kingdom 13.

You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) They feature a different free match on the site every week and you can do a free trial month, so it’s a pretty easy service to test drive. You can also watch certain NJPW on AXS, and you can watch specifically Wrestle Kingdom 13 on Fite.

You can keep up with With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook, follow our home site Uproxx on Twitter, and even follow me on Twitter @emilyofpratt. And don’t forget to share this column on Facebook, Twitter, or whatever social media you use! Also, leave a comment with your thoughts on the show and/or article! All feedback is appreciated and will help us keep up the NJPW coverage.

Now, the best and worst of the Wrestle Kingdom 13, at which every championship changed hands, but I didn’t realize that until after the end of the show!