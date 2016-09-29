The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 9/28/16: Liv To Regret This

Hat-tip to a great sign in the crowd for this week’s subtitle.
Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: Not much is happening! The Cruiserweight Classic guys are popping up with less character development than they got in the Cruiserweight Classic, Mandy Rose thinks “Eva Marie with blonde hair” is what a WWE Superstar looks like, and Samoa Joe weirdly received Shinsuke Nakamura’s medical records and sarcastically read them in public.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for Sept. 28, 2016.
*would have gone with Ten-Roo
otherwise, excellent, as always!
sometimes it’s hard to disguise the fact that I’m from southern Virginia
We never hold it against ya, B!
@Brandon You’re a Perfect 10 B-Stroud! One of the best parts of my week are reading these columns. Is that sad? Possibly. Is it awesome in ways that most people I know don’t understand? Definitely.
Oh, and also: I loved the Ember/Mandy match. Mandy was legitimately impressive. She has fine-tuning to do, but she’s definitely the best of the also-rans that is the women’s division right now save for Asuka and Ember.
Makes you wonder why they ever bother with Tough Enough. If that show wasn’t a sham, Mandy would be gone and Sara Lee would still be a 100k rut in developmental.
Yea, I fully expected her to…well…not be good, to put it nicely, but she looks like she can be really good with some seasoning.
Asuka and Ember are obviously the best women left in the division (until Nikki Storm gets her footing on TV), Billie Kay and Peyton Royce need some momentum and they should be on track to being more important, and then you have Liv, Mandy, and Aliyah improving a lot. AND Crazy Mary Dobson will be on her way sooner or later. Not bad considering they just gutted the division 2-3 months ago.
I was delighted by how good Mandy is. There’s nothing like someone in a competition who didn’t win and then showing up later to prove they’re the best.
NXT DrakeOver was RIGHT THERE.
+6
I love that Miz supported another hot blonde in another Tough Enough – always gotta have a backup plan!
Mandy Rose and Aliyah (?) are my faves right now. And that MMA girl, where she at?
Billie Kay and the other mean girl are to steal B’s line “cold boogers on a paper plate”. Those girls are plain and boring and suck.
Daria aka “that MMA girl” is horribly, horribly green. Her match with Peyton Royce aka “the other mean girl” at NXT Minneapolis was hot garbage.
But she looks cool :(
Make her Amanda’s bodyguard then, HBK/Diesel style!
I was at that show too. I called her Diet Shayna Baszler when I saw her. Even though she doesn’t deserve it, I really want her to face Asuka just so she can eat Daria’s lunch.
@ShimmerDownMeow cool moniker.
But Asuka’s game is tired like a one legged man playin foursquare.
Can’t wait for Ember Moon to smoke her like a pack of Kools!!
Daria’s match with Asuka at NXT Omaha was surprisingly OK. I’m actually looking forward to seeing more of her.
If they’re just doing the finals in Toronto, we would be looking at two matches a week to get the whole tournament on TV this time. The problem with that is I believe there’s only one taping left before Toronto. We’re most likely looking at some house show matches again unless they’re able to shove a few on Main Event/Superstars.
First six teams have been announced, as well:
Revival, Almas/Alexander, DIY, Moss/Sabbatelli, Roode/Dillinger, and Itami/Ibushi.
Yes, this will help me get over the CWC being done just fine.
Tino? Shut the front door!
Has he been on TV. Been looking for him since Breaking Ground.
Itami/Ibushi? WHAT?!
Man, I saw Alexander and immediately thought Josh Alexander. Then I remembered Cedric got signed and got a little bummed.
Had no idea about Ibushi sticking around for this. I will be very disappointed if Itami and Ibushi don’t run into the Revivial or DIY, hopefully both!, during this tournament.
Looks like we’ve found the flips to counter the Revival’s fists, doesn’t it?
They did house show matches last year, so I expected the same this year. I just want DIY vs. The Revival in the finals, and then for Regal to make it 2/3 falls AND for the tag titles. I’m going to Takeover in TO, so I kinda want it all.
PLEASE tell me that your naming of the Ealy twins as “Gabriel and Urinal” was intentional, and not just an amazing auto-correct.
it’s definitely on purpose
The wind beneath my wings, Stroud.
The Ealy bros both look like Usher, which in turn makes them the #2 and #3 real live walking Adult Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Peyton Royce Betty Boop burns forever and ever.
After hearing Daniel Bryan during CWC, Phillips and Graves are dropping the ball on selling Itami’s kicks. Dead silence during that match when they shouldve gone full JBL “Good GRIEF!” on em. May want to emphasize that more before Kota comes in and steals all the thunder.
“Mr. 450, who is now Jesus Yurnet, which is what a frustrated parent says to you when you ask them to give you money.”
Mauro: “BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO”
Well…maybe Hideo should do harder looking kicks if he wants that reaction…
Yayyyyy NXT is doing good shit again! It’s been a lot of them spinning their wheels but that’s going away now. Woot!
Glad I’m not the only one who thought this. Thought I was going crazy for second thinking NXT was stale as hell lately
@The Real Birdman : Well, there’s levels to this. Stale NXT is still better than all but the very best moments of RAW. But no, since NXT lost so many big stars at once and had to truncate some stories even–they’ve been spinning their wheels for a few weeks now.
Still, having read the spoilers for the next (now two) weeks things are going to get much better. Without spoiling much, Samoa Joe’s tantrum is going to result in some funny moments, the Dusty Classic should be amazing, and the women’s division is well on its way to being excellent again and full of cool characters. So yeah, I think we’re back on track!
So, incredibly unlikely (but not impossible) fantasy booking. Perfectly Glorious make their entrance for their first round match. Before they hit the ring, Aries shows up and trucks Dillinger. Roode reveals that Tye simply wasn’t glorious enough to team with him. Dillinger complains to Regal, who explains that he has a week to find a partner. One of the Cathys finds Dillinger heading out the door with a plane ticket. One week later, Dillinger returns and reveals his partner as Satoshi Kojima. They form TenCozy International: The Perfect Lariat. They wreck the Dirty Heels in the semi-finals. Then they lose to the Revival, because, come on.
Yeah, but where does Roddy’s appearance for the Generation Next reunion come into it?
I’m not game for a Gen Next reunion unless Shelley and Jack are gonna be there too. And I dunno about you, but I don’t wanna deprive Worldwide Underground of that strung-out little asshole.
I’m not sure if you meant to say Matt Hardy’s sueded “backyard wrestling” or “backward wrestling” but I appreciate that both were combined for “backyward.”
So Itami and Ibushi’s team name for Dusty Classic: Team KickFlip, or Kicky Shit?
Kicky Shit FTW.
How about Team Kick in your Shit?
I have no prior knowledge of Itami before NXT, and have been completely baffled over the love for him based on just what I’ve seen since he came over to the WWE. If we gave him a blue light intro and a phys. ed. degree, would he be any different than Glacier?
I don’t get it either.
After seeing his peers excel past him during his injury and now having witnessed the CWC… a GTS ain’t really getting my panties wet.
The only time I’ve enjoyed Itami in NXT was when Tyler Breeze called him Hideous Itami. Dude is garbage and it’s pretty funny seeing people go out of their way to praise him because he was good in Japan 5 years ago.
KENTA was absolutely amazing. I don’t know what it is; whether he got old, whether WWE style has cramped him too much, but he just doesn’t have it now. He seems slow and soft, with no urgency and no connection to the crowd.
Kinda understandable, he really does seem to be.off by a step or 2 since his prime, heres hoping he gets that spark back
Joe got his spark back KENTA can too.
Saying Dawkins and Dillinger are “veterans of the performance center” is like when Elgin Baylor and the Clippers were referred to as “veterans of the draft lottery.” Not necessarily a compliment! But Tye would be a perfectly fine dude to fill the SD mid card. Dawkins is just done.
The power vacuum in the women’s division is fascinating just as it was at the start of Bayley’s reign. Mandy Rose impressed me, she looks pretty smooth already and has Eva’s character plus self-awareness. Glad some people are stepping up. Y’all still going to get Liv and Let Died, but good job.
Mandy Rose is my jam! She’s my pick to dethrone Asuka. I mean, not now, but a year from now or so at NXT Takeover Monterrey or some shit.
More important than his confidence in the ring, every week Hideo’s English gets stronger.
Weekly praises for Corey Graves’ commentary include:
Correcting Tom Phillips that it’s called “Gloriously Perfect” despite the fact that Rhoode actually said “Perfectly Glorious” like Tom said. He’s so in love with Rhoode that he’s willing to revise history in real time to put him first.
Comparing Mandy Rose to a cute mouse getting fed to a snake when she faced Ember Moon. (also side note, kinda disappointed they didn’t point out Ember getting her mouth busted open, it both made Mandy’s strikes more credible and looked really cool along with Ember’s Mortal Kombat aesthetic)
And of course the entirety of Liv Morgan vs. Asuka. Basically everything that came out of Corey’s mouth for that 3 and half minutes was gold.
Peyton Royce’s next in-ring promo should be her reading the Gettysburg Address in that Betty Boop voice.
So here’s a wrestling column linking to a Lil B vid, and the vid the author chooses, for some reason, isn’t “Kurt Angle”
[youtu.be]
That’s a Worst, Mr. Stroud.
Dirty Heels just gotta be in the equation somehow.
Don’t bring up the BFFs. Leave the memories alone
I don’t watch NXT, but enjoy these recaps to keep me in the loop. But by gawd, Liv Morgan has me absolutely <3 <3 <3 in just that YouTube freeze frame alone. Alright WWE Network, you've roped me in again.
I’m still baffled by Ember Moon and how her character should be ass-kicking vampire/werewolf based on her entrance and yet she’s basically Naomi once the lights go on. I just don’t get it and I will complain weekly about this until someone gives me a satisfactory answer. And no, I don’t think her saying, “I’m ready” to Asuka will be dope. Right now, I just can’t get over how nothing about her makes sense.
Her entrance is awesome, her look is awesome, her wrestling is awesome and her finish is arguably the hottest shit in the business. What else is there to get?
I don’t like that she’s all smiles coming down the ramp. So in that sense, yeah, kind of Naomi-ish. I’d give her more credit than that once she’s in the ring,though.
Full Sail get a lot of shit, often rightfully so, but that moment when Liv Morgan’s standing in the ring and Asuka’s music hits was incredible. I played it back half a dozen times just to try and take in all the varying levels of surprise/horror/concern on everyone’s faces. One guy puts his head in his hands. I guess Liv calling out Asuka was taped after the fact.
From what I understand, the crowd doesn’t see the backstage stuff at the tapings, same with LU.
Also, another +1 to Hideo for bucking NXT tradition and actually looking at the interviewer during his promo.
Indeed.
I’m assuming Blake & Murphy are still in NXT so Murphy can be around for the Australia/NZ tour, because there’s no other reason why they shouldn’t be Alexa’s doofy henchmen/American Alpha fodder on Smackdown by now.
Guys, you’re missing all the signs. Bobby Roode isn’t reforming a team with Austin Aries. He’s not calling up James Storm to kickstart Beer Money Inc.
Bobby Roode is taking it back to his original squad: TEAM CANADA.