The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/4/16: Pie Fighters

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Raw continued its “be as much like Smackdown as possible because Smackdown’s going live soon and will have to be more like Raw” tour. I don’t know, it doesn’t make any sense. Sasha Banks is back, the Social Outcasts are back, and The New Day dressed like the Wyatt Family and also like a millennial socialite’s interpretation of farmers. It wasn’t the best Raw ever.

Note: There are no top 10 comments this week, because the holiday gave us about 1/3 the normal comments, and also we forgot to set the “live discussion” mode for the Raw thread that puts the newest comments at the top. Sorry, we were celebrating America. They’ll be back next week.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 4, 2016.