The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 7/4/16: Pie Fighters

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: Raw continued its “be as much like Smackdown as possible because Smackdown’s going live soon and will have to be more like Raw” tour. I don’t know, it doesn’t make any sense. Sasha Banks is back, the Social Outcasts are back, and The New Day dressed like the Wyatt Family and also like a millennial socialite’s interpretation of farmers. It wasn’t the best Raw ever.
Note: There are no top 10 comments this week, because the holiday gave us about 1/3 the normal comments, and also we forgot to set the “live discussion” mode for the Raw thread that puts the newest comments at the top. Sorry, we were celebrating America. They’ll be back next week.
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Raw for July 4, 2016.
Why did Ziggler kick Sami? Everyone was fighting with food
because Dolph Ziggler the character is just the worst
HA
stop bashing ziggler hes great lol
Holy crap Stroud. There have been 44 US Presidents so far.
Nope. There have been 43 Presidents, but 44 Presidencies, as Grover Cleveland is counted as both the 22nd & 24th President.
right, he knew the 43 people who have been President
So satisfying when the comment section copy editors are wrong
In Futurama there’s 44 heads in the Hall of Presidents because Cleveland gets two non-consecutive heads.
Missed highlight: Cesaro and Crews engaged in an arm wrestling contest that lasts the entire food fight.
Also, I’m pretty sure that Fandango was whip-creaming his own chest – that’s gotta hurt his Arrow Gigantics
And I’m pretty sure their arms never moved…classic.
“Note: This really should’ve ended with Zayn running up and booting him in the face with a pie tied to his foot.”
I thought that was going to be the payoff. Since it is PHANTOM PIE, I guess that means lolHornswoggle.
Two other things that bothered me about the main event, both involving the same item:
1. Kevin Owens hits his OWN teammate with a chair, and somehow that gets him eliminated by DQ. Not sure how that works.
2. Kane picks up said chair and hits the RECENTLY ELIMINATED, and no longer match participant, Kevin Owens with it. And yet, this causes Kane’s DQ.
Help? Anybody?
#1 was so incorrect that even the announcers mentioned it a couple different times.
Those were maddeningly stupid. Was Robinson in the tank for the country? Lil Naitch should only cheat for the Flairs.
Wait, does Darren Young now have to visit PROGRESS?
[twitter.com]
Only in the Bizarro world of WWE – the good guys booing the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July!
(But at least Dang Gorgeous is still a thing – although they really should have had their colorful martinis and full VIP section.)
Why is Dolph Ziggler cosplaying as Shawn Michaels and not just being a carbon copy Shawn Michaels?
Dope analysis of Seth Rollins’ character
It was damned brilliant, very nice Stroud.
I feel like there’s something wrong with me because I am 100% behind Charlotte instead of Sasha Banks.
I don’t know. Condescending Asshole Charlotte has been kind of a favorite of mine, and maybe it’s all this time that she had to deal with Queen of Bland Style Natalya, but she’s got me hooked. I kinda like how it feels like she’s got this swagger about her, and her loud, obnoxious voice adds to it.
Sasha, on the other hand…I don’t get it from. I get a “hit my babyface points about what it means to be a Boss” or whatever but it all feels…manufactured. I love her, but I’d be perfectly ok with Becky Lynch suplexing Natalya into the sun, then ripping Charlotte’s arm off at NoC or something. I just…I don’t know, I don’t get that feeling with Sasha right now. It’ll probably change come Summerslam though. Just now, I’m team DnC.
Speaking of Becky…I think one of them wanted to do Suplex, someone else wanted to do DDT, and well…that happened.
Cesaro’s face NEVER CHANGED DURING THE FOOD FIGHT. Smooth.
So when Charlotte beats Sasha clean on Battleground, then Dana turns on her on the next night’s Raw and wins the title at Summerslam in 2:30… (don’t think they won’t consider it)
Agreed, I really like Mercedes as a performer, but I’m not feeling her character at all.
I think it’s because she’s missed so much time that her showing up to challenge the champion feels like a total Roman move. And she remains this shit-talking, cocky, bad girl character. Yeah, not every babyface needs to be nice, but it just feels like two arrogant bitches duking it out, and at least Charlotte has been wrestling twice a week for the past year, Sasha dicked off cause her feelings were hurt. And the sheer fact that people just won’t shut the fuck up about her makes her feel overpushed.
I really think the best move were to have Sasha lose…clean, to Charlotte, then have Sasha do a finding herself storyline and then beat Charlotte for the belt, or even better, have her be Becky’s first opponent (cause Lynch should take the belt off of Charlotte).
I’m totally down for Sasha, but I also have a very long active emotional memory, so for me, Sasha finally challenging Charlotte is a return of the Queen scenario as I still have the hype from her breakout from Team BAD.
I get it though, they should’ve at least had her on Raw and Smackdown for a month racking up wins to drum up support. OR they could’ve acknowledged her injury as the reason why she hasn’t been in the title picture. Run a mini Seth Rollin’s rehabbing storyline, use the footage from her Muscle and Fitness magazine cover shoot.
The issue is she was absent without explanation.
I noted it in the live discussion last night, but Charlotte on the mic reminds me a lot of Stephanie on the mic in 99 when she first came around. Where she’s just screeching into the mic and not really reacting to anything, just waiting for a pause so she knows it’s her turn to say her lines. She’ll get better I’m sure, but good God I cringe any time she gets ready to speak
Great call. I literally said out loud when she was speaking, “Great, Charlotte got Stephanie McMahon promo lessons!” in the most sarcastic way possible.
“Then, rarely — as rarely as a champion vs. champion match — have Bray do it live.” Dammit, Sprout! How is it supposed to be special if they do it twice a week?
That’s fair.
holy shit the highlights made that rollins ziggler match look great.
If you rooted for Team America over Team World is any wrestling capacity, kindly leave.
By the way, the fact Bob Backlund didn’t immediately ditch Darren Young after hearing Enzo recite all the presidents in order is the biggest breach of continuity I’ve ever seen
I swear every time I changed it to RAW it just happened to be during the worst segments. The beginning. The Colon’s. Vickie Guerrero. The main event.
I thought Ziggler telling his mom he lost again but tried real hard was the funniest part of the show.
You know what’s better than tying Ric flair’s championship record? Being able to bury 5 wrestlers at the…… 11th most important ppv of the year? Congrats john. You’ve certainly earned it.
And here we see the problem with some people. Someone draws breath in the vague vicinity of Cena and instantly THERE BEING BERRIED before anything else has happened.
Wait,since when the Spanish Announce Table has been on Raw besides PPVs?
Was it just because of a 4th of July thing?
If I’m not mistaken I think it’s been on there a couple of times now. I love it.
If you listen to OSWreview’s work, you would know that Test’s theme is #3 on the Top 5 List of Wrestling Songs with Nonsense Lyrics!
Good read as ever, I’m just going to finish reading the comments, then go beat up John Cena.
Gotta disagree with Brandon on two points. While I appreciate his attempt to interpret the character of Seth Rollins, all I’m seeing is a guy doing his very best to hammer a square peg through a round hole. The WWE insists on him being the bad guy, despite the fact that the fans clearly don’t want it, and so he will say just about anything to get the crowd to turn on him. The fact that there were cheers when he suggested Reigns be removed from the PPV fight further illustrates WWE’s frustrating stubbornness with regard to Reigns and those in his direct orbit.
And the Ziggler backstage call to mom was great. Don’t think of it as his actual mom, but a subtle nod to the world, “Hey world, yeah, had to do the job again. Tried my best, but that brass ring, you know…”
Agree on the Ziggler call
I don’t get what the problem is with Dean not fully hooking the arms for Dirty Deeds, I mean he’s still holding your arms behind your back while he drops you directly on your face, that’s literally all that matters as far as the functionality of the move is concerned. It’s not like having the arms slightly more restrained is going to magically add extra damage or anything.
Are we still pretending Sasha is as good on the mic or in the ring as either Becky or Charlotte?
No, we all know Sasha is better than Charlotte on the mic, Charlotte can’t talk for shit.
Having watched Charlotte and Natalya’s never ending story and just last night Becky prepare for completely the wrong move, I’d say a confident yes to at least half of that.
It’s funny whenever somebody says Charlotte was stepping over Sasha’s lines when Banks is absolutely terrible at selling somebody else’s promo.
And Summer Rae is female Miz. Great character…ehhh wrestler.
@Phrederic I know I’m changing the subject a bit but I think Miz is good all the way around as long as he’s focused on the wrestling.
Miz’s problem isn’t that he looks lost in the ring, it’s not that he doesn’t have the physicality to wrestle and gets blown up easily, he has psychology.
Miz is just fucking boring in the ring. His moveset is so dull, and he does it with so little pop and urgency it just doesn’t matter. He’s got very similar problems to Dean and Dolph in that way (must be something in that Ohio water).
There’s nothing wrong with any of them, it’s just they don’t look like they’re trying to hurt the opponent.
Summer is definitely sloppier than Miz.
Public service announcement: It’s “psych!”, not “sike!”
“if he’d just shut up and relax and let things happen, he’d be fine. But he can’t. He’s not wired that way. His curse is having to be bent the f*ck out of shape about everything forever”
_
Brandon, I don’t even watch wwe programming any more but I still read these B&W reports and I just have to say how amazing it is the way you broke down Rollins character here. Outstanding dude this is some real character motivation and I bet Rollins himself would enjoy seeing his character all spelled out like this. I mean there are some nuance here that I bet even HE doesn’t realize.
And the thing about how Dean is all cool with him and how that makes him EVEN MADDER is so true. So true. You got a gift man. You see the Matrix of wrestling.
Finally, your CAPS or italics for emphasis or inflection totally reads like you meant it. I’ve been called out for doing that in the past but if you wondered if it makes it more expressive … it does.