The Best And Worst Of WWE 205 Live 1/16/18: Gold Rushed

Previously on 205 Live, TJP threw a temper tantrum after losing to Gran Metalik, Jack Gallagher is stil angry with Hideo Itami, and Cedric Alexander defeated a back-in-the-Zo-Train Tony Nese.
And now, the best and worst of WWE 205 Live for January 16, 2018.
I had the same sinking feeling when I saw a guy who could barely sniff a win on the main roster beat 3 cruisers at once but at least they portrayed it as veteran experience beating youth with only a slight mention of Goldust being much larger than the CWs.
Smart move waiting on the tattoo, it would suck to be banned from Drewtopia due to a simple lapse in judgement.
The cruiserweight division’s only consistent booking policy is everyone from the main roster is far better than everyone in 205 Live. Neville had last been seen on the main roster losing clean to Bo Dallas in service to a Dallas-Axel feud that was blown off on Superstars. Aries couldn’t beat anyone notable in NXT. Enzo was a terrible wrestler in kayfabe. Kalisto at least had had something, but he’d barely been seen since Braun pushed his dumpster off the stage. Now Goldust – officially 232lbs, by the way – is basically the division’s number one face.
I don’t want get boringly technical here but: was I the only person that noticed that there were something off with the wide shot camera during this whole taping of WWE?
It was particularly noticeable in the Goldust match but it was off since the beginning of Smackdown. It looked like the shutter speed was too high. It had that “Saving Private Ryan” look which made it really difficult to follow the action when they cut to wide and it was even harder because the rest of the cameras were set properly.
Anyway, I did like that we had a shorter 205 this week. It actually helped the pacing a bit and kept things moving considering nothing is going on story wise. Also happy that Metalik is getting a lot of deserved screen time on the show, although I do agree that the Black costume made him stand out and look way more threatening. It would be interesting to have a heel Lucha character, especially when you got someone that talented and still looks massive for someone who’s under 205.
I agree on the shorter show helping the pace of 205 Live, maybe they could flip the MMC and 205 Live timeslots so the crowd would still be into 205 Live and looking forward to the close of the show. Last night’s crowd was somehow still good after sitting through 2 Jinder matches but that had to be a fluke.
True. I was surprised that they popped for TJP. They did give Goldust the what treatment for no reason though
On the cameras, I’m betting the WWE crew — and probably the equipment itself — was still scared shitless from Monday night’s close encounter with Braun Strowman.
Or maybe they needed to scrape up whatever equipment they could find in Laredo since they didn’t have a truck to drive it down there?
Excuse me, Cowboy Drew Gulak? The ONE time I miss 205. Smh…
I don’t know why they couldn’t have thrown Cedric in there done a 3 on 2 so it could be a like, slightly less total burial
I don’t think Cedric lacks charisma. He’s saddled with the well meaning earnest Babyface gimmick and the straight man to Goldust’s bizzare persona but he sounds very believable on the mic and seeing him sow seeds of discord amongst the Zo train a few weeks ago was great. He reminds me a bit of Sami Zayn before they gave him the neurotic gimmick or turned him heel.
I really dig the Cedric/Goldust friendship, almost as much as I dig Goldust’s sweet jacket. I need to get me one of those.