The Best And Worst Of New Japan/ROH Honor Rising 2018

NJPW

Previously on NJPW: The Golden Lovers reunited, Hiromu Takahashi decided flippy wrestlers were cats, and Bullet Club was decidedly not fine.

You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) They have their show schedule on the homepage. They also feature a new free match on the site every Monday and you can do a free trial month, so it’s a pretty easy service to test drive. Plus, AXS airs certain NJPW shows with commentary by Jim Ross and Josh Barnett.

Remember to share this column on Facebook, Twitter, or whatever social media you use, and leave a comment with your thoughts on the show and/or article. All feedback is appreciated and will help us keep up the NJPW coverage! And don’t forget to follow With Spandex on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow our home site Uproxx on Twitter, and follow me @emilyofpratt if you want.