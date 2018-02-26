The Best And Worst Of New Japan/ROH Honor Rising 2018

Previously on NJPW: The Golden Lovers reunited, Hiromu Takahashi decided flippy wrestlers were cats, and Bullet Club was decidedly not fine.
You can watch New Japan Pro Wrestling shows on their streaming service, NJPW World, which costs 999 yen (about 9 USD.) They have their show schedule on the homepage. They also feature a new free match on the site every Monday and you can do a free trial month, so it’s a pretty easy service to test drive. Plus, AXS airs certain NJPW shows with commentary by Jim Ross and Josh Barnett.
BC ROH has all the worst members, so I’m cool with them splitting and forming their own thing.
I really appreciate all these NJPW B&Ws because as much as I desperately want to watch all the wrestling I can, I just can’t. So these definitely help me keep up before I one day decide to become a hermit and just mainline every wrestling company straight into my veins.
For me, these write ups provide important context as a total NJPW noob trying to get into the product. I’ve cut back on WWE to make room for NJPW but I just don’t have the understanding of who’s who and these articles really help!
Can you spend five minutes and give us some damn captions to your images? Particularly when you post videos/images of matches it would be super helpful to know who the hell we are looking at.
Kevin Kelly using insider-talk is the most annoying shit in the world to me. Say what you will about Michael Cole, he didn’t spend the opening moments of Okada vs Tiger Mask W nudge-winking references to Okada vs Ibushi.
I like Page as Cody’s second, but it looks like that half of BC is falling the hell apart. Marty could split and the Young Bucks seem pissed off with everyone. GOD, Fale, Owens, Yujiro and… sigh… Gambino have absolutely no reason to accept Cody as leader.
I am so looking forward to see how the G1 field shakes out – it’s the first time I’ve desperately wanted to see a someone (Cody) compete purely for storytelling potential and not for the matches they’d put on.
All I know is if you’re going to bring a keg to ringside and don’t tap it, you’re an asshole and I’m going to boo the shit out of you.
ROH is saving that for BCB’s face turn.
Signing up for NJWorld was the best thing I ever did! You can look up all the classic Muta, Hase ,Shinyamota stuff, etc. It could be a bit more English friendly, but it’s totally navigable. Great stuff!!!!!!
Yep Kevin Kelly and Don Callis are the worst, I groaned at the ‘Don’t be a mark’ comment too, WCW levels of unprofessional-ism. They don’t add anything, but rather take away with their verbal diarrhoea they call commentary. I’d rather listen to it in Japanese, and I don’t understand Japanese. Seriously why do they keep them around? Who’s dick is Kevin Kelly sucking?
It’s a good job the wrestling is absolutely incredible…