The Best And Worst Of NXT arRIVAL

This is the first Best and Worst report for the first NXT pay-per-view (or whatever) so there isn't really a precedent, but if you dig the product we do a weekly NXT recap as well as a revisit of season 1, so check those out.
Best and Worst of NXT arRIVAL. NXT YOUR RIVAL!
Managed to watch the rest of Arrival before I went to work this morning. I have one word: BRAVO…just bravo…watching that made me happy to be back into wrestling again
One other note: The “Better Than Batista” chant gave me all the feels.
I really hope you and Aubrey can continue doing these things once per month, you guys work so well together.
Just reading about Zayn/Cesaro brings a tear to my eye. That was such a stellar match, with a fantastic finish.
I sort of said this in open discussion, but MAN am I really starting to like Tom Philips. The announce team in general was amazing, but I don’t thinks he’s getting the credit he deserves. He knew when to back off and let Regal get REALLY EXCITED for all the submissions, and he actually knew the names of more than half of the moves. He did note what was trending on Twitter a couple of times, but he didn’t dwell on it and continued doing play-by-play as normal.
The announce team was great all around. I was participating in the jokes in the thread about lack of in-fighting/MAGGLE/twerking/etc, but it was so nice and retro to hear about ring strategy, effect of moves, psychology of the wrestlers. Why can’t we always have nice things?!?!
I’m not sure how I feel about the Byron playing heel stuff but otherwise this three man announce is a billion percent better than the others.
Can we replace Smackdown with NXT?
Can we also please replace Raw with NXT?
@Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer It blows my mind that the same people who give us NXT are also responsible for Raw.
Brandon, did you catch the “WE WANT YAH” and “ONE MORE YAH” chants?
Or how about the crowd saying “YAH! YAH! YAH!” instead of “One! Two! Three!” during the pin?
YAH, YAH, YAH! For 1,2,3 killed me.
YAH might be my favorite thing about NXT at this point. Just leaves me a stupid, grinning mess.
we need axel to wrestle in NXT soon and a helluva lot of “SHAA!” chants!
Great description of the match psychology of Zayn/Cesaro. They really told amazing in-ring stories in all 4 matches.
That Scorpion Death Lock was pretty damn awesome to watch. I really hope WWE finds a way to promote and commit to solid Women’s wrestling, cause Paige and others are really something.
I agree that Neville/Dallas was a bit of a ‘meh’ match compared to the other two main events. I know they focus mostly on ‘pure’ wrestling down there, and it kind of showed. I was expecting a Jeff Hardy-like moment from Neville turning around atop a ladder and deciding “f*** this, I’m Red Arrowing him from up here.”
I was also surprised the 15 footer was never brought in either.
Still, pretty damn good show all around
I have to agree that your description of the Cesaro/Zayn match enhanced an already amazing story. Keep on doing what you do, sir, you do it so well.
“Instead we got a normal Red Arrow, but with Bo lying on a ladder? Who cares? How is that any better than the regular Red Arrow? I mean, in kayfabe it probably hurt way more, but THAT’S your big finish? With NEVILLE?”
Maybe I just haven’t seen enough ladder matches in my life but I had the exact opposite reaction to this. The entire time he was climbing up with Bo on the ladder I was saying “No. No way. No way is he going to do this.” That spot looked like it hurt more than I can fathom.
ALSO…when the crowd was chanting “Better Than Batista” I totally thought they were chanting “Emma-tista” and now I can’t decide which one I like better.
I also thought they were chanting Emma-tista. Better Than Batista would’ve been quite a mouthful for that chant.
I couldn’t make out the chant. It makes me smile to know that it was a dig at Batista.
No it was definitely “Better Than Batista” they were chanting.
I get that you want the top title (and the only title change) in the main event, but I feel like the entire PPV was booked backwards.
I agree to a point. But I think for “average fan” tuning in to see NXT for the first time, starting off with Zayn/Cesaro is like going to a movie and it just gets right into some action to grab you (think the bank robbery in The Dark Knight). It might grab that person and make them say “Dammmmnnnnn” and stick around for the rest of the show. Also, “oh, I know that guy. he does the spinny thing where we count bad”.
Haha, yeah, picture the streaming issues from the main event if it was Cesaro/Zayn!!!! This order worked perfect, perfect!!!
“Imagine watching this match with JBL yelling at Cole about what The Authority’s gonna do later tonight, or Cole chuckling about how Sami Zayn was a nerd. How many great stories have they missed? How many times have they hurt the performances of wrestlers who are literally destroying their bodies to tell a story?”
Double post in the result section, but when was the last time WWE had a Brit as both their male and female champions? I know it’s “only” NXT, but that’s still some crazy achievement for the homeland.
This could be a BNB topic. He’s proud that his compatriots have achieved something great at WWE, but HE’S AFRAID HE’S GOT SOME BAD NEWS! It’s only NXT and it doesn’t matter until they win world titles on the main roster! *bangs gavel*
@Lulzovich And even when they win WWE championships, they’re still not real champions until they beat John Cena.
And even after they’ve beaten Cena, they never REALLY beat Cena because they didn’t beat him in a different kind of match.
@Mr Chopper: The closest I can see in recent history is when Layla held the Women’s title and an Sheamus (an Irishman, so no) held the WWE title in 2010. Interestingly enough, in 2012 Layla and Sheamus also crossed paths when she was Diva’s champion and Sheamus was World Heavyweight Champion.
Cesaro hugging a Canadian with as many ties to foreign countries as Zayn may lead to him renouncing his ties with the Real Americans and their ethnocentric ideology.
That would be pretty great, even if I am wary of what might happen if the rest of WWE creative starts taking an interest in NXT.
People saying WWE wouldn’t sign Samoa Joe because he didn’t “fit the mould” – check out Rusev. What *is* that body shape? Dairylea triangle? Human cannonball? Wrongland Santa?
Does the “wrong” Samoan family = “not an Anoa’i?”
@Hey Hermano: Basically, yes.
I don’t believe there was any way they would let neville do a red arrow from a ladder anyways, without every referee in the building stabilizing the ladder. too much margin for error when it comes to jumping off those things (see: cena/orton tlc match), let alone doing a corkscrew shooting star press.
Don’t forget RVD’s hilarious 2 1/2 Star Frog Splash from MITB ’13: [www.youtube.com]
My friend and I were actually talking about that while we watched the show – I was nervous for Neville to do the Red Arrow because he had like a foot less drop than he normally would’ve with Bo on the ladder, and I was just blurted out, “Let’s hope he doesn’t Kidman this and kill Bo.”
Thankfully, Neville’s a professional.
PS – that was the second Kidman reference of the night, after we were watching the Superstars main event and El Torito busted out the Kidman powerbomb counter and we both yelled “You can’t powerbomb El Torito!”
“How many great stories have they missed? How many times have they hurt the performances of wrestlers who are literally destroying their bodies to tell a story?”
I don’t think this can be said often enough. We’re so used to how terrible Cole/Lawler/JBL is, that we tend to brush it aside. But, yeah, they’re actively harming this thing we all love, week in and week out. I’m really noticing it as I jump around on the Network, watching matches here and there. The closer I am to present day, the more I have to actively tune out from what’s being said to enjoy what I’m watching.
Well, also with the PPV buy rates. JR would get you excited and motivated to get the PPV to see what’s happening. With the current announcers, nothing seems important. And if this isn’t important, why am I paying $60 to see it. I was wondering this recently and I’d say 20% of the WWE’s failing right now is due to the effect of the announce team.
One of the first things I watched on my trial of the Network was an old ECW PPV, Heatwave 98. Immediately was wishing Joey Styles was around more, and even Shane Douglas on color was pretty damn good at focusing on the in-ring product and making it interesting. Way better than Cole/Lawler/JBL have ever been
100% agree with this. The god-awful announce team is ruining what could be one of the best eras of pro wrestling ever. The amount of talent in WWE is crazy right now but these jackasses are so terrible that they’ve actually made me consider just dropping WWE all together because I can’t take it anymore.
@Mantis Toboggan MD Agreed. It cannot be said enough how often Cole, Lawler and JBL ruin matches and torpedo angles.
The RAW announce team IS hurting the product. Watch older PPVs. Anything from the early 90s. Most of the in ring talent is not as good as what we see on Raw week to week, but it seemed better because the announcers did the correct job and sold the match to the audience. A botch can be explained away. Today we have a distraction in the announce team. They should shut off Vince’s mr. microphone.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Bill Regal could sell a hard stare as an effective move. The RAW team just screams at each other for three hours.
Also, this was my first time ever seeing Paige wrestle. Love her. A lot.
My only non WWE Network streaming issues complaint is just that they need to adjust their crowd mics. It’s odd that ECW was so much better at getting their levels mixed correctly and WWE can’t sort it out. It sounds like the crowd is using Chris Hardwick’s podcast microphone and/or they’re being recorded inside a can of soup.
Paige can get it. If for no other reason than she’s different than 90% of the women on the roster. And she can actually wrestle. It’s amazing what happens when World WRESTLING Entertainment lets its women WRESTLE.
“It’s amazing what happens when World WRESTLING Entertainment lets its women WRESTLE.” It also proves to be very ENTERTAINING. Or Emma-taining, cause she was one half of a great match. Takes two to tango and all that.
“It’s also one of four reasons why NXT is the best wrestling promotion in North America.”
PWG would like a word with you.
They don’t have time to talk, they’re too busy doing nonstop meaningless spots and kicking out of them.
PWG is pretty good, but Brandon has a point. If they tighten things up more, they can really take things to another level. They already have the roster to do it.
Being someone who’s lived in Southern California for 12 years and been to more than a few PWG shows I’d have to disagree a bit.
PWG puts on a phenomenal show but it’s night and day compared to NXT.
I’ve been to a handful of PWG shows (I’m a newer wresting fan, so I’ve only had a few opportunities), and I think they actually do a pretty good job varying the tone and intesnity of the matches throughout the evening.
However, I also don’t think that variety comes across nearly as well on their DVDs as it does live; when I watch a recorded show (even ones I’ve been to), it feels a lot more repetitive than when you’re actually there in person. And there’s definitely room for improvement.
I’m not a regular watcher of nxt, but I watched the last half of the pre show and the build up to Emma/Paige in 5 minutes made me care about this feud than any divas feud in the past 5 years
Also, I think I enjoyed this cesaro/zayn match more than 2/3 falls. Idk if it’s the match of the year, but it’s at least top 3 next to Bryan/Wyatt and Wyatt’s/shield. Those 3 will be hard to top
I loved this special, and following NXT up until now, it felt like their Wrestlemania, of sorts. I’m not sure how many of the casual fans or flagship show fans actually saw it, but judging from the “twitter-plosion,” it seems like a damn large amount of people caught it. It warms my heart that they saw Emma pull all the stops, including her Muta-homages, and that they finally saw why Cesaro deserves top billing.
My only thing is that I’m still indifferent on Neville. I think he has an interesting look and can do awesome things in the ring (and I do feel his ground work and selling of offense is actually pretty quality), but it still just seems safe. Like safe and bit bland. I was reading some of the usually insipid commentary on other wrestling blogs (where “pretending to be gay and comment on a wrestlers attractiveness” is fuel to troll and where the responses are unanimously bigoted as fuck), and although Neville seems to be more hated than ignored, they did at least try to discuss what they could do to make him better. I think that’s a promising sign, because even though being flippy and aerobatic aren’t necessarily enough to get someone over, it at least can impress even the most troglodytic of fans that they’d be willing to discuss ways to give him more of a character. Someone suggested that they “give him a robe or something, make him mysterious.” Even though that’s more than a little silly, I can actually see something like it working.
If anything, if Neville debuts on the main roster at some point soon, he should attack Daniel Bryan and turn heel, maybe claiming that when Bryan wrestled in Europe, Neville chased him around but never got to him. Bryan could play it off like he doesn’t even know what he’s talking about, and then we can see Neville play a more nuanced character. A jealous, petty, delusional fan of Bryan’s, but he can wrestle and will use it to beat Bryan down because he’s pissed. Then, at some point, someone like Batista can attempt to punk Bryan, and in the process, insult Neville in some backhanded way, to which Neville can assist Bryan and boom, he’s a face again and now he’s had more character development. I dunno, that may be derivative, but damn it, it’s just a suggestion.
Neville looks like a goblin. I am not even trolling; when I see him head, the way his ears stick out and the point of his chin just come of goblin-esque. I would love to see him change the move set slightly to accommodate playing a heel, maybe give him to Paul for the mic help and some lessons behind the scenes, and let him tear into some face challengers leading up to Sami Zayn around Summerslam when they could do another NXT “PPV” event.
And I think Paul said something about the winner of the NXT title match being a possible Paul Heyman Guy.
To be clear, the reason I mention he looks like a goblin is because I think it would contribute to a heel character a great deal for him.
a) vince giving HHH free reign of control over the NXT product (aka vince may be out of touch with raw/smackdown)
b) since this is development, they are keeping it simple and just focusing on wrestling / character building to ease the transition to Raw
c) throwing shit at a wall and seeing what sticks. in this case nxt shit is glorious.
Do you actually think the success of nxt would bring change to things like commentary/storylines/development in the bigger shows?
Hard to tell. If its true that Vince is feeding lines to Cole, then it seems we’re going to keep getting the crap. I’m not sure if Vince watches NXT and thinks “oh yeah, this is what announcers do”. I think the farther away Vince gets from the product the better at this point though. So, for your options, I’m going A.
If he wouldn’t batter me for even suggesting it, I would marry Regal for his commentary. It’s a thing of beauty the shit he brings to wrestling. Polar opposite of RAW/PPVs.
Regal was amazing last night. Explaining why moves hurt, the strategy behind things, etc. Just amazing.
@TheFakeMSol Regal’s always amazing.
I also got a kick out of his line about being married 17 times because he’s addicted to wedding cake.
@TmF That joke cracked me up. And as always, Sir Regal just knows how to improve any kind of a wrestling match with his commentary, even those that don’t necessarily need that (Zayn vs Cesaro being a perfect example, I’d say)
I’m relatively new to NXT, and he’s not on every week, so I’ve never fully realized his amazingness until last night.
I think A and hope A.
Didn’t Regal say if someone calls him Regal again they are getting a slap at one point?
A friend of mine just tweeted this at me:
[a.disquscdn.com]
I’d also like to propose an honorary best to nxt arrival for a complete lack of corey graves.
i hope the next ppv is just a 2 hour zayn v. cesaro iron man match
I’m on the fence about keeping the Network. On one hand, worth it for NXT and old stuff alone. However, I don’t want to contribute to their current direction and want to take a stand in that way. Anyone else conflicted?
The one issue I have had about keeping the network (which I will for NXT and the PPVs, you can’t beat the price) is that they kinda lied to us about the RAW and SD! replays. Originally they elluded to the fact that they would be next day on demand. Come the debut of the network and it’s a 30 day wait in between live air and on demand. That’s a long time, who wants to watch last months RAW. It would be nice for those of us that can’t watch live and, say, wanted to “cut the cord” to be able to keep current with the stories. I just felt a little cheated. I know there are less than legal ways to watch them, and that it’s got something to do with their cable deal with NBCUni but it was a bummer.
I believe the plan is when they sign a new TV contract, they will take out the exclusive 30-day broadcast rights. NBC Uni is very fidgety about that stuff. Also, as for keeping it or not, I would assume if their stream numbers lean heavily towards NXT and older PPV’s as opposed to TV ratings and Raw/SD content, it would also serve a similar purpose. If X amount of people are streaming NXT, and nobody is tuning into Raw or watching their pre/post-shows, it’d send a very similar message.
The only problem I am having so far is I one of the people with an XBox 360 that can’t sign in. Once that works, I’m golden.
My friend is also very upset about the 30 day window. Based on what he read here on withleather when the announcement came down he thought that was still fact since the original article was not updated.
@TheDude1321 That’s actually a great point, about WWE Network user preferences…They can finally measure every single action as far as how many people watched/searched for what, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that becomes Vince’s new “he draws PPV buys” reason for pushing guys.
we’re doing the trial, but we won’t stick around until there’s more content AND (on our end), we get a smartTV that has network access with it. (which is in the plan. our tv we have right now is older and we have a wifi blu-ray player with your typical widgets – netflix, hulu, amazon, youtube, etc. – but not a lot of other content with it.) that and my laptop is the ONLY device (out of five compatible devices for the network – my husband’s computer, my tablet, and our phones won’t stream the network at all) that can stream the network currently, so if we’re paying $10 for the pay-per-views and content, a bigger tv would be necessary.
and i do like the user preferences. it would be an awesome feature to have for the network. it could also help the ‘E see what their target audience searches for (and what actually gets watched.)
The Cesaro/Zayn match was building up a young guy the right way. Cesaro can’t lose that match, because he is the Swiss God of Destruction, but they still make Zayn look like a billion bucks by kicking out at 1 and making Cesaro have to decapitate him to win and then having him come back to hug him and show him respect. How is it that they can get things so right on NXT and continually get things so wrong on Raw?
Cesaro’s reaction to the 1 count kickout was priceless. I will say THAT is the reason for his coming back down at the end. That was the moment Zayn earned Cesaro’s respect.
Bull Nakano being my favorite female wrestler of all times, I popped big time for Emma vs Paige ending. When she stopped halfway through what seemed to be a Sharpshooter set up, I immediately knew what was following, since I remember that she used the Scorpion Crosslock at least once before. And when Emma tapped… my heart jumped. Paige just settled even further into my no. 1 spot of today’s women’s wrestlers! The “BETTER THAN BATISTA” chant was amazing and hilarious, just like the sit-out powerbomb itself. Great stuff all around.
Cesaro vs Zayn was all kinds of phenomenal and the ending was great. Nothing more needs to be said about that. The wrestlers themselves told a phenomenal story in a super impressive physical contest that (probably, at least for now) closed out on a feud that should already be a thing of legend. It’s the near full potential of current WWE’s product on display and it’s friggin’ amazing.
As a Bull Nakano fan, can you recommend your favourite matches of hers so I can look them up on the Network?
I’m pretty sure that there aren’t that many matches of hers on the Network. She had some pretty epic bouts with Alundra Blayze/Madusa both in WWF and WCW in mid 90’s, but I can’t recall much other of her stuff in US, other than that she was Jerry Lawler’s valet once in a match vs Bret Hart, heh.
As far as Japan goes, check out the cage match vs Aja Kong, or maybe her matches with Dump Matsumoto vs Jumping Bomb Angels. Singles bouts vs Kyoko Inoue. Just a few off the top of my head.
@Lester: Think you’ll have to go to the youtubes for her AJPW stuff – she wasn’t in WWF very long (coke bust), and only had enough time to feud with Alundra Blayze over the title briefly.
Thanks, guys. I’ve already seen a lot of her biggie matches, and I guess I severely over-estimated how much Nakano stuff was on the Network. They actually only have one match. Youtube it is!
Bull Nakano/Aja Kong vs. Akira Hokuto/Shinobu Kandori from AJW Queendom II is one of my favorite tag team matches of any promotion. Lots of backstory though, so not sure how it is watching cold.
Great write up as always, Brandon.
While fighting through all the streaming problems last night, I had a Dead Zone-esque apocalyptic vision of Daniel Bryan actually getting put into the championship match at Mania, then winning the belt while 70,000 do the “Yes!” chant. Meanwhile, I’m sitting on my couch staring at a frozen image of Batista’s asian-baby face while trying to refresh my browser.
Is this the first time in either WWE or NXT that no European wrestlers lost a match? (Toni Cesaro beat Sami Zayn, Adrian Neville beat Bo Dallas, Paige beat Emma & Alexander Rusev stood triumphant over Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods.)
I loved the storytelling in the Womens Championship match. Paige is becoming a lot more rounded as a character than just being angry and hating the other Divas. They also both really put across the fact that they wanted to win. Which should be an obvious thing, but is usually absent from the main Diva’s division.
OMG. The Mojo Family’s shirts actually say “MOJO FAMILY”!!!
I would like Sami and Cesaro to wrestle weekly, both for amazingness that they would somehow bring every week without it getting stale and to read you writing about it. Good stuff.
Wait til Zayn gets to the main roster!
what I would like is for WWE to call back on their first 4 matches with a video package when we get cesaro/zayn 5 on the main roster. also, for WWE to f*cking do this with everything ever because HOW THE HELL are we the only people that remember stuff and matches and interactions between wrestlers wrestling a certain match and the announcers only rarely barely mention it?!
As I was sitting here in the same office that I watched ArRival reading your recap of Zayn/Cesaro IV my eyes began to well up. It was such a phenomenal thing to witness and your retelling of it was pretty damned stellar.
Maybe you should do this writing thing for a living. Thanks for all your work B-Sto.
My favorite random thing from last night was Bo co-opting the No More Bo chant into Know More Bo.
Also, thanks to the WWE Network I was able to confirm that Vikor studied his Mordecai tapes, because the WORM counter was exactly what Mordecai did to to Scotty in his debut.
Yes! I watched Mordecai’s debut (because WWE’s mid-2000s failed gimmicks fascinate me for some reason) the day before and I was so happy to see it!
@Probably Misses His Old Glasses Anyone who’s anyone in WWE has studied Mordecai’s matches.
So they know how to not be awful.
“The future… Is… Now! Here’s a mediocre tag team from 2000!”
Last night was the first NXT show I’ve seen, and I’m hooked. When/where is their regular show?
Hulu has all the episodes, up to a few weeks ago. Then switch over to the Network.
What Lester meant to say was “Hulu has all the episodes, up to this week’s.” I know that because I just caught up on two months’ worth of shows between Monday and Wednesday.
As someone who was there, I have to give a supplementary worst to WWE for overselling the event by 200+ tickets and turning away people who bought the tickets MONTHS ago for a stupid arbitrary reason. I almost didn’t get in if it wasn’t for some prodding by friends, and considering I drove 2 hours just to be there I would have rioted. Also they forced us to stand outside for 3 hours for the preshow thing, which is why we started chanting random crap to entertain ourselves.
Supplementary best to the NXT crowd for being so into everything.
Really a spectacular outing for NXT, and I’m glad the show went over so well with fans both new and old. I thought the title match could have been better from a pure wrestling standpoint, but I don’t think it needed a Red Arrow from the top of the ladder. The entire event was a showcase of WWE’s future talent, and while Neville isn’t my favorite NXT Superstar by any means, it doesn’t mean I want him to begin his reign as champion as a pile of imploded flesh.
I wish The Ascension was given a real pair of opponents. I was hoping for a real and *ACTIVE* WWE tag team to challenge them. I’m finally starting to take them seriously, and their opponents are once again local jobbers. I’ve never felt tension or sincerity in an Ascension match, and maybe it’s why I just don’t care about them yet. I also would have rather seen Tyler Breeze beat Xavier Woods (or any current NXT Superstar — because Xavier Woods needs to go away), and have Rusev interrupt the Mojo/Parker match. Mojo looks like one of those Vince McMahon former-football star prototypes, but he needs a reset on the gimmick.
It was so nice while watching with others and the only thing we could make fun of was thhe lack of shit we are exposed to on Monday night. Mainly the announce team and the treatment of the female competition.
Also +1 for the right amount of ironic banter from the audience.
A few years down the line, when Cesaro is main eventing and has nothing more to prove, THAT’S when Zayn gets his win. Right now, they’re trying to make Cesaro as bad-ass possible.
I just hope Cesaro will actually get to that point where he’s kayfabe treated as the super duper man that he shoot is. I mean, come on, he’s the type of guy who should break records with his world title reigns and has the capability to make a whole bunch of eternally memorable moments simply based on his inhuman athleticism alone, never minding that he’s a great technician and has charisma too.
As for Sami Zayn, I really find myself in a weird situation here, because he’s being built up perfectly as an underdog babyface and is doing a fantastic job himself, but for some reason I’m still fearing for his future on the main roster. I mean, I do believe that him getting there is a given, but how are they going to handle him from there on? Although I guess the same fear could be tied to any NXT talent.
If they bring Zayn up for anything less than a rematch with Cesaro because he thinks he is ready, I will scream obscenities for a month. The back story is all there, one or two video packages and you have a face off for the ages. Especially if Cesaro is a face they want to turn heel again, because Zayn dies and fights back so much you just get behind him.
[http://youtu.be/JTAexDFQLkE] Cesaro is gold. Absolute gold.
I caught the 10:00 replay and had no issues at all. It was glorious. I spent much of Cesaro/Zayn with my hand over my mouth, leaning closer and closer to the screen. I was gushing all night about the commentary but Regal’s jokes about hating the environment just because CJ Parker is for it were a real stand out for me. The girls were mind-blowingly good and I never thought I would hear a Divas chant that was out of respect. I was disappointed by not being able to see Tyler Breeze wrestle especially since it was replaced by the same beat down we’ve seen from Rusev before. Finally, I was also only whelmed (heart you so hard, Brandon, for the 10 Things reference) by the main event but the build up package for it was choice.
Per the backstage stuff after, looks like Charlotte is next in line for the title so Paige can move up. I’m happy Paige will probably move up after Mania but disappointing we aren’t gonna get the BOSS as Women’s Champ.
Yes. I’m more than willing to give Charlotte time to improve, but Banks is clearly the best wrestler in the BFF’s and should be the Champ.
Man, is nepotism ever good? If they’ve got to give the title to a famous wrestler’s daughter, couldn’t they hotshot Raquel Diaz back into the program instead?
Two things – besides Mojo Family, did you see the guy directly opposite hard camera, center of the ring in the front row? Older gentleman with a white mustache? He literally sat on his hands for the entire event with nary a facial expression…except to stand up, put his hand on his heard, and WE THE PEOPLE as forcefully as he could. THAT GUY got a front row seat, while 200 or so actual wrestling fans got shafted.
Secondly, I really appreciated the main event, because I think it was a callback to the first PPV ladder match in the WWE between Michaels and Razor. Like that match, Bo/Neville (Boneville?) was built more around using the ladder as a weapon and the struggle to actually get it set up than it was about doing a bunch of crazy shit off of the top of it. I could be way off base, but when Neville takes on Breeze in a ladder match the next time that they decide to do one of these little live PPVs, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s more in line with what you were expecting, Brandon. This was just laying the groundwork for that match.
PS – I guess I should throw in that we watched the replay because my friend with the 70″ tv is an Arkansas fan and he had to watch their game against Kentucky, so we weren’t plagued with any network issues and got to see the full match without any interruptions.
the whole event was just magical: as far as i know, there were two VERY AWESOME matches between cesaro/zayn and paige/emma. both were just simply fantastic matches with great storytelling and climatic moments.
i also liked the main event too. despite the fact that bo’s heel character is great (really.), i’m glad they put the belt on neville. though i did see it foreshadowing when you have your COO do a short twitter interview and they ask him who he thinks is the best wrestler in NXT (neville was his answer. that was the dead giveaway that there was going to be a title change last night.)
also noticed something: last night, wrestlers that had their theme music changed won their matches. not that it was a bad thing, just a coincidence. (that said, i do miss the castlevania theme for the ascension. it was mockable and laughable at best. the new theme is just……metal metal metal. but i do like the new entrance. even though i’m still not on the ascension bandwagon.)
Now that we’re all on an even playing field (WWE Network), you can add reviewing old PPVs to the arsenal. Sorta like a book club, but with recommended wrestling shows.