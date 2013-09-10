The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 9/9/13: You Will Never Forget The Name Of [Name Redacted]

– There are a pair of live reports on the last page, so make sure you stick around and read those.
I think they were doing the storyline marriage, not the real life marriage.
+Rhodes for the Booker T Legend of Bagger Vance bit. Now if someone photoshops Bookers head onto Will Smif’s body…
See, I got a serious Marcellus Wallace vibe from Booker last night, particularly when he spoke about pride.
Actually, Show was more like Wallace…
Booker T: “You okay, Show?”
Show: “I’m pretty fucking far from okay”
After Edge’s immense pop, Renee was definitely the second most over with that crowd. Baby’s coming home!
I loved Cole’s line of “He calls this move Sister Abigail, after his late sister…Abigail.”
“They call this move the Crossrhodes because Cody first used it against someone who crossed him.”
HHH calls this move the Pedigree… why the f*ck does he call it the pedigree?
It’s called the pedigree because he used to eat dog food.
“This move is called the Go To Sleep because Punk always watches KENTA matches before bed”
“He calls this move the Swiss Death because F**k You thats why”
“He calls this move the SOS because his career is a sinking ship.”
He calls this move F-5 for Friendship, Fidelity, Fame, Finances,and Footlong subs from Jimmy John’s
Pack it in, Incredible Olk won the naming contest. Though Jim came close.
“Randy Orton calls it the RKO for ‘Really, Kome On’ if someone kicks out.”
“Cole, that makes no sense.”
“It’s not my fault Randy is retarded”
“He calls this move the zig zag because his fake last name is Ziggler and calling it the fame-asser wouldn’t make any sense.”
Gonna have to throw a flag on Olk, as Jimmy subs are 8 inches, and one assumes a super-sized version would clock in at 16. A footlong Jimmy sub, as far as I can tell, DOESN’T EXIST. What’s that you say? I’m ruining a perfectly acceptable joke you say? Stop being a pedantic asshole you say? NO DEAL.
You raise a valid point, and instead of accepting your facts I will just assume that if Brock Lesner walked into a Jimmy John’s and asked for a footlong sub he would walk out of that Jimmy John’s with a footlong sub.
Arrive. Ignore the menu. Leave.
He calls this move Da Shout Out because JTG is ghetto and he visits TV Tropes daily.
OR
He calls this move the AA because he really wants to get help for Stone Cold and The Sandman.
@ Lobster Monster
What do you mean “used to?”
@TheFakeMSol – Well, he sure as shit doesn’t eat pedigree any more. Blue Buffalo all day!
Blue Buffalo? What a sell out!!
Christian calls this move the Spear, but to be fair it really is more of a pool Noodle.
Miz calls this move the Figure Four because he’s still trying to figure out the Figure Four.
That line killed me.
Also: ” “Guy who hates women,” “guy who hates liberals” and “guy who says whatever we tell him to” is the worst-ever combination of announcers” I have a feeling Lawler also hates liberals.
“It’s like talking to a brick wall with its dick out”
They’re notoriously bad listeners and selfish lovers
AJ was on FIRE for like the two minutes she was on commentary, but now that I’m thinking back on it I’m not sure if she was just playing the snappy heel like she does SO WELL or if she was just genuinely angry and like two seconds from going full-on shoot.
I know if I was in that chair I would have been assaulting all three of them with the plywood top of the announce table.
It is a massive credit to AJ’s talent that I genuinely don’t know if she was playing character. The way she sounded makes me think she means every word of it (and she dealt with these awful misogynist attitudes before in the same way while commenting on a Dolph match on Smackdown earlier this year).
I remember that smackdown .. god, I miss my last laptop. but I had to punch the screen because of those dicks on commentary back then …
also, AJ seemed near breaking point and crying if you concentrated ! they were more of bullies and mean to her than anyone ever was to anything ! made taz sound pro-female-wrestling in comparrision and I just heard him ignoring female-wrestling and making a joke out of it for 3-hours straight on a special women’s only TNA PPV !!
AJ seemed like she remembered her whole life since she was a kid and how she dreamt, worked so hard and took all they threw at her (especially all the “slut” storylines) in hope for a respectable career, only for those commentators to throw the most unrespectful attitude at her probably in her whole life just there …
I felt for her here as much I did for her at that smackdown back then, and it was one of the points in this RAW where I thought to myself “why do I even watch f*cking wrestling ?!” … axel/kofi, miz/sandow, rvd/ryback and r-truth appearances being other notable moments where I thought the same, too.
wwe today is either GREAT or F*CKING BAD, isn’t it ? it’s litterally the “best” and “worst” …
Wow. +Rhodes, themosayat. You definitely earned it.
I’m glad I missed this show, because it sounds like that segment would have me wishing that AJ would throw down the headset and beat the ever loving shit out of the “Announce” Team.
As much as I usually enjoy JBL on commentary, he really needs to stop with the “cuckoo” references whenever AJ is on screen. Yes, being somewhat unhinged was a major part of AJ’s whole character … last summer. I’d say that since she hooked up with Dolph.. maybe even earlier, like during the Cena/Vickie nonsense, she has acted significantly less crazy and much more conniving and devious.
At least he doesn’t still call her “the Kathy Bates of the WWE” anymore. That reference was just wrong on so many levels it’s hard to know where to begin.
I’m not sure why “I’m too old for you, I’m 26” has to be a *pedophile* joke. There’s a lot of room between 26 and illegal. Yeah, I get that he had a statutory rape charge (which was thrown out, right?) in, like, 1994 or whatever. But also, all of his wives have been really young. The joke works without being a nuclear bomb.
Yeah, the joke works, but as you said, it doesn’t have the same impact. Two consenting adults of admittedly far-ranged ages? Who cares? A guy who’s had pedophilia/rape charges, dates young women, and has on-camera hooted and hollered for women in schoolgirl outfits and with ingenue attitudes? SICK BURN!
Here’s to May-December relationships!
I honestly don’t see ADBD coming out with the WWE title at any point in this program.
I mean, even my 9-year old brother was saying “either shield interferes and orton gets DQ’ed and keeps the title, or bryan asks hhh to make the match no DQ for that to not happen and the shield would then interfere legally and he’ll still not win the title”
my brother plays WWE13 a lot …
I’ll tell you, I thought that Roman Reigns damn near died when he missed the spear right into the steps. Full Velocity + No Brakes = DAMN
the guy’s spear is really superb, isn’t it ? one of the best of all times, right ?
Hell yes! Even when he hits inanimate objects I feel bad for the human/object.
I enjoyed the fact that Cesaro’s never-ending giant swing forced the crowd to stop chanting “maple syrup” and pay attention to the match. It’s like he was determined to keep doing it until the crowd responded.
We need that GIF’d as soon as possible, please and thank you.
[3.bp.blogspot.com]
you’re welcome.
lol, lobster mobster already posted a much better one down there
I like this one too…I can watch this for 8 hours straight at work, get nothing done, and my day would still be complete
…”Save As”, enter, and done.
Question is Brandon, who the hell’s gonna be Ken Shamrock?
Face Lesnar? LOLOL
CM Punk because Gracie BJJ, duh.
“Study question: Bryan is Foley and Show is Show. Who gets to be Test?”
I thought we answered that on the B&W of NXT a few weeks ago. It has to be Big Cass aka Little Test aka (Pop) Quiz. Do you know how many dimes he has from every time he was beat up as a kid!?
He’d have ZERO DIMES!
YES, HE’D HAVE ZERO DIMES!!!
Badabim Badabum realest guys in the room!
Everyone thinks they’re a G until a real G enters the room!
Round and round he goes, where he stops, only Cesaro knows!
Honestly thought that gif was looped for a minute. Nope, just Cesaro being the best.
At that point and time, Zeb thought to himself. “Holy fuck, i really do have superman under my control.”
36 seconds. How the f*ck can a mortal man put someone in the giant swing for 36 seconds. I think Cesaro is actually an Asgardian.
Cesaro drinks mead with Thor, Fandral, and Volstagg on the regular.
And then he punches them all out cold just to remind them who’s top dog.
Cesaro:”HAHAHA! FOR ASGAR…..I MEAN AMERICA!
@twoton21
[www.youtube.com]
old luke harper and old daniel bryan marking out are awesome here ! also, the guy that is getting swung and the referee are especially awesome here !!!
[www.youtube.com]
Is it just me, or did the black bands on Cesaro’s legs make it look like he was wearing nylons?
It’s not just you. That bugs me every time he’s in the ring.
Real talk: Will the new Test ask for a date with Aurora Rose?
I guest Ziggler could be Test. He was also paired with a woman thats more succesful than him.
+1
stop calling facgimes bitches
T-Boggs: any chance the people know who you are and chanted “Dan the Bear’in” at you?
No dice, but a bunch of dudes pointed at my big dumb head and screamed “IT’S DANIEL BRYAN” when I walked around the arena before the show. Y’know, cuz I’m a squinty beardy man.
I really love Rene Paquette because I left Canada and missed her at my commercial breaks giving me updates on the games and then pow she’s with the WWE and I was totally less homesick.
Here let me talk some more about AJ Lee because she is honestly my favorite thing right now:
I kind of feel bad for AJ right now. She’s doing the thing that every good female wrestler in WWE for the last 15 years has done, where she has the belt, and there is zero-to-one other women in the division who pose a credible threat and with whom she could work a moderately-to-genuinely entertaining match (Stratus/Lita, Stratus/James, I dunno I kinda stopped watching wrestling for like eight years after that).
The difference is that AJ is SO CLOSE to having a full division of actual women to work with, because for the first time in two decades somebody in WWE decided joshi was pretty f–king great and NXT has fully five girls who fall somewhere in the decent-to-genuinely-good range. All AJ has to do is carry the division for like another year and we can finally get to “women’s wrestling is great” instead of “AJ is great”.
The trouble she’s in now is basically that if she wants to form a “real Divas” team to kick the ever loving shit out of the Bellas and hangers-on, she needs to team with Kaitlyn. But when you are literally three weeks removed from a feud that’s lasted the last SIX MONTHS, you can’t really justify that, can you? Maybe she should just tag with Layla or something, I don’t know.
That could be a reason why Kaitlyn has been off TV for a bit. When she comes back to REFORM THE CHICKBUSTERS we’ll all be like “Whoa, dog, this is poppin’ fresh!”
It wouldn’t be the first time that its happened where someone was 3-4 weeks removed and then joined sides, but I was thinking that we could possibly see a Women’s Nexus with A.J. leading Paige, Emma, Bailey and Charlotte (once she gets better)
Or Kaitlyn gets involved with the match by laying out three of the total divas allowing AJ to win.
I mean, Mark Henry turned face before the ref got to the count of 3 against Cena, so it’s possible. (and I know he didn’t team with Cena right after but I feel like the very next night he was all I DO THIS FOR YOU GUYS [hometown pop])
But with Henry it was a one-shot affair where Henry just wanted his shot at the belt, and Cena just happened to be the guy it was strapped to. AJ vs. Kaitlyn was more along the lines of “FUCK YOUUUUUUU I HOPE YOU DIEEEEE”
I think it could work if AJ started putting Kaitlyn over as a legit wretler when she cuts her anti-diva promos that it could make sense that Kaitlyn inevitably runs down and helps AJ
I disagree with the suggestion that there are only a couple other women in AJ’s league, so to speak.
Alicia, Natalya, Kaitlyn, Layla, Naomi, and a couple on NXT could all put on a good match.
Although I suppose they’re not in her league in terms of charisma.
I used to think Natalya could put on a good match; but lately I have serious, SERIOUS doubts. I just haven’t seen any evidence of it in too long. Same thing with Layla, really.
And I think we’d all agree that there are a couple in NXT that work well. But that’s the problem… they’re in NXT.
I could see Kaitlyn and AJ together again. AJ clearly loves Kaitlyn (her hatred of Kaitlyn has always been due to AJ’s perceived lack of support from Kaitlyn (because AJ is self-obsessed and a bad friend (wow, she’s even part Cena!))) and any of the above suggestions would work well as reasons for them to reunite.
As for main roster Divas on or near AJ’s level (aside from Kaitlyn who has a sweet finisher and can at least go in Championship matches (with the notable exception of vs. Tamina)): Natalya has faltered a lot but I thought her Superstar series against Layla last year was pretty good along with some matches she had with AJ and Kaitlyn earlier this year. Layla had some decent matches with Beth and Eve last year and even managed to make Tamina look threatening before her match with Kaitlyn. Naomi’s a little overrated, but shows promise.
I still don’t get why anyone reps for Alicia Fox.
“If WWE 14 doesn’t make the small package one of Bryan’s specials…I’m gonna be mad”.
Sadly, with how behind the wrestling video games tend to be, we won’t get the Special Small Package until WWE 2k15
They’re going to make me watch Kofi vs. Axel for a third time on Smackdown, aren’t they? God-dammit.
Honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised if they gave Kofi the IC Title on Smackdown, just so they can get an Intercontinental Championship match for Night of Champions. One of those “Wade Barrett or someone equally anonymous gets into a backstage thing with Kofi during the show and suddenly we’ve got a title match added to the card” deals.
it was on superstars for the 2nd time (this month only), actually … and this one from RAW is the 3rd.
but don’t worry, in the last show before night of champions, punk will probably be the one to wrestle instead of axel. and I’m hoping for punk/ryback !
Does anybody know where I can find a clip or a GIF of ReneeDust from those video bumpers they used to do into and out of commercial breaks on Aftermath? The ones where they show a tight close up of her face and she does the Golddust snarl into the camera? I need to see those again, over and over, because of…….reasons.
I spent a good half hour looking for these a couple of days ago so I could put them on my fyeahreneeyoung tumblr but had no luck. Aftermath is completely gone from youtube and I guess no one ever thought to screencap it for posterity. The only evidence I could find at all was the same picture Brandon posted in his report.
So…did Triple H quote Gangs of New York? When he didn’t give a tuppenny fuck about Big Show’s moral conundrum?
Yup. Yup he did. And really, Big Show is kind of a meat-headed sh*tsack.
Plus, El Cunado had a guest appearance as Heyman’s doc for all you fans of The League.
Oh shit, I didn’t catch that. Hopefully you’re right, because if so, it’s one more way HHH is making me love him.
Just like Ryback, i’m into big traps, i’m into small traps, i’m into line traps; bring them all!
THIS “I’m happy Daniel Bryan got cut off before he could say a lot, because nothing makes me more nervous in WWE right now than Bryan’s constant OH MAN LET ME TELL YOU WHAT sarcasm voice.” AND THIS “and guess what? Randy Orton’s suddenly the best kept in-ring secret on Raw. That guy’s KILLING it lately. If you offered me Daniel Bryan’s Raw matches over the last month and Orton’s, I’m taking Orton’s.”
and I’m not sure if it’s by accident or if it’s on purpose ! you can never count those mcmahons out on planning something like this to turn people to love orton and hhh again using bryan. but whatever it was, that goal was reached with me officially by now.
“Have Christian be all, “sigh, this is because of Edge, isn’t it,” and Reigns just kinda nods and Ambrose palms him to death in the face a hundred times.”
Holy molee, if that was ever a regular thing on the WWE App, I’d strongly consider downloading the app.
“WWE should be in Canada more often”
Agreed. And when we say Canada, lets not make it just Toronto and Montreal. Spread the wealth to Vancouver too. It’s insane that they don’t come to Vancouver more often because there’s a massive following of hardcore fans.
Overall, I thought this was was pretty dull for the most part as they were losing me to a football game that was pretty much over by half-time.
Well, to be fair, they don’t want an actual riot to start.
This should be the whole reason that there is an app. In the middle of a storyline, you could see a run-in before it happens….or take a poll with the wrestler all like “hey WWE Universe, do you want me to interrupt this match?”
I nominate Langston for the role of new Test — especially if it leads to him referring to his fans as his Big Erections.
Totally random, but I’d love for the WWE to tap into the Internets playfulness with Boston Batfleck to debut a half-brained stereotypical heel as the Southie Soooperstah before Survivor Series in Boston– especially if they give him Tommy from Quincy as his managaaaah.
It would be the first time, “You people,” talking points would sound natural to any character.
I’m from Boston, and…..just no :(
Oh, I see. Never mind then. :P
Kofi was Curtis’ mentor on NXT. Too bad they didn’t talk about that during the match. It adds some importance to the bout.
Cesaro also took the US title off of Santino, and to my knowledge, he never got a rematch on TV. Again, by adding some context, every match feels more special.
that is the only pairing I forgot about from NXT … those 2 are really the two most boring characters in all of wwe today !
“the midcard guy with a wacky, fun gimmick”
Did we watch the same Goldust? Because I definitely remember creepy transexual molester Goldust with Razor Ramon and Ahmed Johnson. I also remember The Artist Formerly Known as Goldust….
And whatever that weirdo version of Goldust where he wore sex toys and shit.
@dagotron
that was “the artist formerly known as goldust” himself
In the Attitude Era, that passed for “wacky and fun.”
I loved early era Goldust and his homophobic baiting of the crowd. He also had Marlena, and if there was one woman who could turn me on as a little kid by smoking a cigar, it was her.
Watching him I was actually struggling to remember what his gimmick was supposed to be. All I got patched together was maybe ‘failed actor who turned crazy from never making it to stardom’, which actually I think is pretty cool.
Okay, someone please fill me in on the joke behind “Rated R soOOOoperstar!”
Justin Roberts’ voice always cracks when he gets to the “oooh” in Superstar
False. Well, partially. It’s not Justin Roberts that’s most known for it. I think this video will give you everything you need to know.
[www.youtube.com]
Nah you’re both wrong. It’s Tony Chimel. According to a dude on Reddit (so take it with salt), Edge used to bust Chimel’s chops because he’d do these long intros for Cena but not for him. So it became an in-joke whenever Chimel introduces Edge that he intentionally cracks on “SU”perstar.
Great article as always, Goldust will forever warm my heart. One thing I’m wondering about though, you seem to be taking AJ to task with the whole “her argument doesn’t make sense” thing, but she’s the heel in this case. Doesn’t your argument for the Shield, where they’re allowed to lie and be dicks about the whole Justice thing work equally well for AJ?
If A.J. is the heel, then that would make The Bellas faces, and we can’t have that under any circumstances.
The difference is that if AJ is lying and this really is all about jealously, then everything is fucked forever.
he explained how the shield’s alignment with the corporation is logical because they’re liars and that the whole justice thing is just a gimmick.
but it doesn’t hold up the same here for AJ, because her promo wasn’t seen as a part of a gimmick or “scripted” so much .. it was seen as a “pipebomb”. it was meant to be as she’s our hero that despises all those untalented models-turned-wrestlers FOR REALZ ! and her acts being different than her sayings and proving her lying here doesn’t make her a hero anymore … it turns her from the normal superman to the other deminsion’s superman from “unjustice:gods among us”. the one that doesn’t beat people because they’re criminals .. but only for his own satisfaction and by his own interest and choice.
Right, it’s the issue of a worked-shoot. You lose track of what’s supposed to be reality. In reality, AJ worked hard, put up with a bunch of bullshit and made it to the top of WWE. In “reality,” she was a game show contestant who hooked up with a bunch of wrestlers and ended up lying her way to the championship. Right now, she’s trying to be both, when she has to be one or the other, especially when everyone else is living on one side of reality.
The Shield is just jerks. I don’t know what they have to do with one another.
I agree with you Kiposaurus. It’s entirely possible what you described what AJ (the character) is doing here. I really liked her initial promo though and I’d be disappointed if that’s the tact the writers choose to take with this one.
It would kind of be akin to Punk cutting his promo (you know the one) and coming out the next week and saying (or takings actions that show), “Just kidding, I want to stay here forever.”
“A glass of some milks” is the funniest thing I’ve read today.
I like how the storyline in the Divas division works, but this is where it gets convoluted:
You have The Bellas (Heels) with their heel underling Eva Marie, leading a group of faces (Nattie, Funkadactyls, Jojo) against A.J. (tweener) leading a group of heels (Aksana, Layla, Alicia Fox).
They haven’t drawn a clear line in the sand for anyone to rally behind. I, like the rest of you, are behind A.J. 110%. But it doesn’t help when Jerry Lawler on national television calls the Divas champion ugly just because he got burned to the highest power. Then the announce team disrespects her, but then you want me to cheer for the Bellas, who disrespect everyone? LMAO.
So now there is 2 options:
A: Make your Divas Champion dominant and by proxy bury the Total Divas, or
B: wipe out all the progress the division has made by making a Bella the Divas Champ and making Divas wrestling unwatchable.
And if Kaitlyn gets involved and helps A.J. (which I pray eventually happens) we still don’t have a clear face or heel.
Another thing about that match: Did anyone else notice, near the end, when someone on the Total Divas team went for the hot tag, and Brie pulled her hand away? They’re supposed to be a team, and Bella just goes into business for herself.
…Yes, I understand that they’re opponents at the PPV, but she *knew* that they weren’t doing a “their team can’t get along” angle on Raw– she was just doing it to bring attention to herself. The Bellas are the worst.
And that’s exactly what I’m talking about. There’s no way that they can say “cheer for anyone except A.J.” and make me believe it BECAUSE of the Bellas. They are the “face” of Total Divas, and anytime someone mentions that show the first thing I think of is not Nattie, not the Funkadactyls, and sure as hell not Eva Marie or JoJo.
They aren’t even the second thing I think of when I hear Total Divas. That thought belongs to Awesome Kong coming out and destroying EVERYTHING!
I think option C would be best:
C: Make the Bellas the co-champions and part of the HHH’s corporation. By doing this we can have more interactions of various storylines and wrestlers teaming up.
Plus, while it means we have to see the Bellas as champion, it’ll be an amazing day when AJ over-comes the odds and beats them. Having them (or Natty with the Bellas as her manager or something) being champion still works towards the whole what’s best for business storyline they have going.
Weirdly enough, I thought that pull-away was actually Brie trying to play up being a heel. I thought it was a clever little reminder. (then again, years of proof say otherwise)
Having said that, she’d be an awful corporate champion. Storyline wise, she’s the best they’ve got because you repeat the McMahon’s hating the Rhodes with Natalya (the McMahon’s hating the Hart’s), the McMahon’s hating the non-traditional looking champions (Bryan and Punk) with AJ, and on the side you can even have recruiting the huge person (Big Show there, Kaitlyn here) to fight on the underdog team (who are not so secretly the heavy favorites being cheated out of their place) and some side faces to recruit for good measure (Naomi, I guess Cameron), all the while having the “so pretty” face that’s good to put on magazines and commercials but who isn’t worth a damn. The problem here lies in the repeat story (AJ and Bryan don’t really coincide) and that Brie flat out sucks (Randy Orton has shown the “it” factor and has been an underratedly good wrestler for forever. Brie has stunk like good cheese since she started).
also, I know I posted here last night in the open discussion thread .. but because some may haven’t seen it, and because it’s that much awesome and hilarious, here :
[botchedspot.com]
and here :
[botchedspot.com]
[tvtropes.org]
Triple H and Stephanie have taken everything we hate them for and used it creating characters that we love. And what’s best is that its believable. I’m not saying that Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon-Levesque are evil people, but they are making Triple H and Stephanie McMahon evil people that you love to hate.
Damn it, I’ll say. I actually am looking forwarding to seeing Triple H and Stephanie show up on my TV.
So if Daniel Bryan loses to Orton than he feud is effectively over right? I mean Bryan deserved a rematch for the title but if he loses no matter how doesn’t that justify HHH not giving him another shot.
If I could, I’d hold up a big sign that read SCHMOZZ ALERT
If Orton wins with underhanded the tactics, the feud keeps going. It sets up for a huge SS match. I’m assuming Bryan wins at RR, Cena comes back as surprise entrant, and they have their rematch at WM. Or, if that’s too similar to last year, then they try to hold Bryan over until WM.