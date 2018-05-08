Former WWE Star Nick ‘Big Bully’ Busick Has Died

WWE Network

Nick Busick, former pro wrestler and mixed martial arts promoter best known for his time in the World Wrestling Federation as ‘Big Bully’ Busick in the early ’90s, has died. BG MMA notes that Busick was diagnosed with spinal fluid cancer in 2017 and had spent the past few months receiving hospice care. He’d previously beaten esophageal cancer in 2015. He was 63.

Busick began his wrestling career in 1977, competing in the WWF during the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, mostly as enhancement talent. The ‘Big Bully’ character he debuted in 1991 was meant to be a not especially timely “stereotypical bully from the 1920s,” often seen smoking a “king-sized cigar” while wearing a turtleneck and bowler hat. He also competed in Georgia All-Star Wrestling and the Global Wrestling Federation, and is best known for his feud with the Brooklyn Brawler and matches against stars like Bret Hart, Jimmy Snuka and Sid Justice.

Outside of pro wrestling, Busick was a former bodyguard and police officer who owned his own nutrition bar company and promoted MMA shows under the ‘Big Bully MMA’ banner. His son, Branko Busick, is currently an MMA fighter who has competed for Bellator.

If you aren’t familiar with the Big Bully’s work, we’ve included a few videos below.