WWE Smackdown Live

On Sunday at SummerSlam, Kofi Kingston steps into the ring to defend his WWE Championship against the most important challenger of his reign to date: 13-time champion Randy Orton, who notably (and vocally) worked to keep him out of the main event scene back in 2009. 10 years later, they’re going head to head for the biggest prize in the company on the second biggest stage of the WWE year.

We had a chance to get a few moments at Friday’s SummerSlam media junket with one of Kingston’s New Day faction-mates, Big E, and asked him about the championship match and the role Orton has had in the development — or lack thereof — in Kofi’s run. Interview via Danielle Matheson, repping us on-site.