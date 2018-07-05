WWE Network

Goldberg isn’t done in the ring quite yet, and has two names on his list for who he wants to wrestle next. The legend of Bill Goldberg is an interesting, as the former Atlanta Falcons player dominated the late 90’s WCW scene to become the biggest thing in wrestling. After a stint in WWE and a retirement in 2004, Goldberg added to his already storied career by winning the Universal Championship from Kevin Owens at Fastlane in 2017 and getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

It appears that Goldberg doesn’t want his career to stop there, as he pointed out two more guys that he wants to see in the ring. In an interview with Digital Spy, the WWE Hall of Famer explains that he’d like to see Roman Reigns and Undertaker in a big match setting, but said the decision of whether we’ll see either of these matches isn’t up to him.

“All I got to say is, it ain’t up to me. Whether it’s Reigns or ‘Taker, and, I don’t know, I’m not gonna say anybody else. Hey, Reigns and ‘Taker are the two guys on my list right now. I mean, obviously for two different reasons, but I’d be honored to get in the ring with either one of them. And I still owe Brock one, but I’m two-and-one on him, so it’s all good.

If we’re being honest, no one should want to see a ‘Taker/Goldberg feud in 2018, if only because fans would be reminded of what could have been from Goldberg’s first WWE run. Plus, well, no one knows exactly how much is left in the tank for either wrestler.

That said, a Reigns vs. Goldberg match is a bit more interesting. Reigns might be able to do more with Goldberg and can do enough in the ring to not make it look like a train wreck. But as Goldberg himself states, the decision is not up to him. Rather, it’s up to WWE whether we see either of these matches at any point in the near future.