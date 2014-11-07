Bill Simmons Ran Into CM Punk At A Kings Game

11.07.14

One of these men has spent the last month and a half battling unfair suspensions from evil authority figures and getting into feuds with tag team partners that are supposed to be his friends. The other one is CM Punk.

Funny who you run into at Kings games.

Yep, embattled sports guy Bill Simmons ran into the artist formerly known as The Best In The World at a Los Angeles Kings game on Thursday. “Hockey game” and “CM Punk’s house” are the only places you can run into him these days. It’s easily Punk’s best celebrity encounter since that time he told Luke and Serena to go get him Jared from Subway.

Fun fact: Simmons has a better chance of showing up at WrestleMania.

