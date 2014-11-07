Bill Simmons Ran Into CM Punk At A Kings Game

One of these men has spent the last month and a half battling unfair suspensions from evil authority figures and getting into feuds with tag team partners that are supposed to be his friends. The other one is CM Punk.
Yep, embattled sports guy Bill Simmons ran into the artist formerly known as The Best In The World at a Los Angeles Kings game on Thursday. “Hockey game” and “CM Punk’s house” are the only places you can run into him these days. It’s easily Punk’s best celebrity encounter since that time he told Luke and Serena to go get him Jared from Subway.
Fun fact: Simmons has a better chance of showing up at WrestleMania.
Send Simmons to Raw for Los Matadores and a second round pick. WHO SAYS NO?!
ATTN: Bill Simmons – When you finally achieve your goal of getting fired from ESPN, PLEASE go to Fox Sports 1 or NBCSN. I want to like an ESPN alternative (I haven’t watched ESPN in years because I’m sick of their brand of “sports reporting”, but I kind of feel out of the loop sometimes), and Simmons going to Fox would help matters immensely.
Pretty sure he’s not reading this.
YOU RUINED IT!
@Ole! Anderson: Child, please! Simmons will eventually read this because he’s the type of guy who googles his name and reads what sites are saying about him.
Pretty sure he’s going somewhere with NBA rights, so TNT it is.
So is this really all he does now? Instead of doing what I assumed he loved and was supposed to be the best at, he’s watching hockey games chilling at home… I guess that’s a good alternative
His t-shirt sports the phrase that he would yell out at the top of the ramp before every match. Therefore, CM PUNK IS COMING BACK!
Where is his income coming from these days?
My understanding is Punk’s a pretty shrewd guy when it comes to money. I’m sure he saved a bunch of what he made during his time with WWE.
He’s got plenty of savings, doesn’t spend a lot of money, and have a steady income from merchandise sales?
His wife has a pretty good job!
Punk reportedly owns a couple of apartment buildings in Chicago, so he should be making some solid coin from those.
Sigh. I’m glad Punk’s happy and healthy and able to live his life on his own terms, but motherfucker do I miss that guy.
Look at CM Punks shirt. Its a clue. He’s gonna be the fifth man for Team Authority.
Yo Brandon, is anyone gonna do a story on Rusev bringing back the European Championship??
[youtu.be]
D-Lo should bring back the chest protector and end Rusev’s streak
You seem to get me, @larrylittle.
@larrylittle +1 bobblehead
Whoa, Bill! I read a column from CM Punk’s friend saying HE HATES fans coming up to him.
Oh, that’s only when they’re people he’s never heard of? In that case, please proceed.
CM Punk has been on Bill’s podcast before. They’ve met before. He’s not a random fan walking up to him and bothering him.