Billy Jack Haynes Is Suing WWE For Allegedly Giving Him Hep C

Earlier this year, Canadian wrestler “Hannibal” sued WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah The Butcher for a 2007 match in which The Butcher allegedly bled on him against his will and gave him Hepatitis C. A judge ruled in his favor to the tune of $2.3 million. There’s money to be made in the “wrestlers aren’t properly protected” game, and now a former star is going after a much, much bigger target.
According to a report from TMZ, former WWF wrestler Billy Jack Haynes is suing World Wrestling Entertainment for over $5 million on claims that he contracted Hep-C during a bloody match. He says WWE “went out of its way to put wrestlers in danger by encouraging steroid and cocaine use and hiding important medical information from the wrestlers.”
Haynes — who wrestled for McMahon between 1986 and 1988 — says the organization never warned wrestlers about the longterm health risks of the concussions they suffered in the ring.
In the suit, filed in federal court in Oregon, Haynes also blames the WWE for his Hep C diagnosis — saying he contracted the illness during blood-soaked matches with infected wrestlers.
Haynes says the WWE is at fault for not doing a better job to protect the wrestlers from exposure.
Haynes has brought the suit on behalf of himself and others — he’s demanding more than $5 million.
You might remember Haynes from “The Battle of the Full Nelsons” at WrestleMania III. His firing caused a bit of a controversy and was basically the prequel to the “Montreal Screwjob.” Haynes says WWE wanted him to lose a tag team match in his hometown of Portland, and when he refused, he was fired. So … not a long history of getting along with WWE.
WWE’s toned down the blood and violence in recent years, and avoiding stuff like this has to be one of the spoils. We’ll keep you updated on the story, which we assume ends in a chain match.
UPDATE:
WWE released the following statement.
“Billy Jack Haynes’ lawsuit against WWE is an example of ‘throwing everything against the wall to see if anything could possibly stick.’
Billy Jack Haynes spent only two years of his 14-year wrestling career with WWE. It would be impossible to know if he contracted Hepatitis C as a result of his wrestling career or from something else.
Since 2008, WWE has conducted physicals and blood work, including tests for Hepatitis C, as part of our Talent Wellness Program. These tests take place before a performer signs a contract and twice per year thereafter, and results are shared with the State licensing authorities that require it.”
Well WWE didn’t give him Hep C, it was the wrestlers right? Why isn’t he suing the Wrestlers?
If part of your job requires you to bleed and be bled upon, whoever dictates those job responsibilities/unsafe practices should be held accountable.
“Haynes — who wrestled for McMahon between 1986 and 1988 — says the organization never warned wrestlers about the longterm health risks of the concussions they suffered in the ring.”
Not trying to defend the organization but nobody knew that concussions were dangerous back in the 80’s. Whenever I got a concussion in little league/pee wee sports I was just told to, “walk it off.”
He of “Daniel Benoit was Vince McMahon’s son and caused Chris Benoit to murder his entire family” infamy? Yep, sounds like a credible plaintiff to me…
Wait, what?!!?!? Is this for real?!?!?
Unfortunately it is:
Makes perfect sense, since David looks nothing like his dad.
Oh wait he looks EXACTLY like his dad. My bad.
This is going to be seriously tough for him to prove, let alone win. Hep C didnt become a recognized thing until 1989, but that doesnt mean that the virus wasnt around, it just wasnt named yet. But you have to prove that you received it during the time you were wrestling for WWE. Which means, you would have to prove a guy you worked with had Hep C and that he bled on you during a match. Whats Billy Jack been doing for the last 26 years? Has he had any medical work done since then? Tattoos? Drug usage?
Unless he was diagnosed in 1989 as soon as Hep C became a thing, I cant see this going anywhere. How do you back date and prove that you received it during this specific time? This looks like a grab at Vince’s deep pockets to me. Granted Im not the world’s biggest Billy Jack fan, so I havent followed hi career since that fateful day in Portland, OR.
Agreed. He doesn’t have a chance at winning this suit. And I doubt Vince is the type to settle out of court for fear of opening the flood gates for alllllllllllllll the wrestlers that have contracted communicable diseases through the years. And that would be one hell of a list.
BILLY JERK HAYNES.
My first thought was, isn’t the statue of limitations well past its due date?
Even if it wasn’t, there’s no way this guy wins this, right? The 80’s were a time when people still believed only gays got AIDS and diseases like AIDS and the best way to rid of a concussion is to stay up the entire night because if you go to sleep, you may never wake up.
It would also be pretty, pretty hard to prove when he got Hep C and if it happened while employed in the WWE.
So yeah, this guy isn’t going to win. Probably.
Well, if you ever needed an answer to why WWE doesn’t let wrestlers blade anymore, this is as good as any.
Well, he did win a series of Hepatitis On A Pole matches on the house show circuit, so that won’t help his cause.
In 1987 I saw Billy Jack wrestle Hercules in a chain match. It was the bloodiest thing I had ever seen. I’m assuming now that Herc had Hep C.
I just realized he wears that hat and has that name because of the movie character “Billy Jack”. Catching on quick here.
He’s gonna get the hometown crowd on his side by walking into court wearing a suit that has “OREGON” printed on the ass.