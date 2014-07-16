Bobby Lashley Is Going Back To Punching Dudes For Real

Bobby Lashley has been something of a journeyman over the course of his life. His accomplishments are all over the map – amateur wrestler for Missouri Valley College, United States Army Ranger, former ECW World Champion (WWE cover variant). But this September, he’s revisiting mixed martial arts under the banner of Bellator. Here’s the quote from his current employer, TNA Impact Wrestling.

We are excited to announce that TNA World Heavyweight Champion LASHLEY has signed a deal with Bellator MMA and is set to make his debut on September 5th at Bellator 123. Lashley (10-2) will face Josh Burns (8-7) in a heavyweight clash.

The Bellator 123 card will be headlined by a Featherweight Title fight between Pat Curran and Patricio Pitbull. TNA and Bellator superstar King Mo will also compete on the card, making this a can’t miss event for any TNA or MMA fan!

Bellator 123 takes place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on September 5th and will be broadcast LIVE and FREE on Spike TV!