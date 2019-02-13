WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Is Suing The Makers Of ‘Call Of Duty’

WWE Network

Remember G.I. Bro? He’s back, in lawsuit form!

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T — the former five time (five time, five time, five time, five time) WCW Heavyweight Champion who also held the re-branded World Heavyweight Championship in WWE a sixth time while dressed as a king — has filed a copyright infringement suit against Activision Publishing Inc., Activision Blizzard Inc., and Major League Gaming Corp. over the similarities between his original wrestling character, G.I. Bro, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s pre-cybernetics version of “Prophet.” That’s a lot of information to take in.

Here’s what the press release on the suit says:

“When seen side-by-side there can be no question that this character was copied from G.I. Bro. From the hair, body type and clothing, right down to facial expressions, the similarities are too profound to be an accident,” said Micah Dortch of the Dallas office of the Potts Law Firm. Mr. Huffman is represented by Mr. Dortch and Houston attorney Patrick Zummo with the Law Offices of Patrick Zummo. Since the 2015 release of the G.I. Bro and the Dragon of Death Preview and G.I. Bro and the Dragon of Death comic books, Mr. Huffman has appeared at a number of events dressed as G.I. Bro to promote the titles.

The side-by-side of G.I. Bro as you may remember him (seen above) and Prophet is a hard sell, but it gets easier to understand when you realize they’re talking about the updated, more futuristic G.I. Bro seen in the Sentry Comics series. Here’s a quick comparison, so judge for yourself.