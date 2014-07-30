Booker T Threw Out The First Pitch For The Astros And It Was A Strike, SUCKA!

#Houston Astros #Texas #MLB #Pro Wrestling #WWE
Senior Writer
07.30.14 15 Comments
Booker T first pitch

Getty Image

While boring, old cranky pants Jack White was busy throwing in the dirt for ball one at the Detroit Tigers game last night, the Houston Astros made up for their eventual 7-4 loss to the Oakland A’s by offering us the best first pitch of the 2014 MLB season thus far. Now, I don’t mean that it was the best because it involved Booker T showing up and the crew at Minute Maid Park cranking his ring entrance music so fans could chant, “Ice ice… cold coooooooooold…” while the WWE Hall of Famer hammed it up for fans. It was the best because Booker T threw a perfect strike, before and after he totally hammed it up for fans.

Perhaps even more important than Booker T’s blueprint for how to pull off a perfect first pitch ceremony was Houston’s mascot, Orbit, showing off his Spinaroonie. When did Orbit sneak his way into the conversation for best mascot in baseball? Who cares, he’s definitely at the top now.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Houston Astros#Texas#MLB#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSBOOKER Tfirst pitchFIRST PITCHESHOUSTON ASTROSMLBOAKLAND ATHLETICSPRO WRESTLINGTEXASWCWWWEWWE HALL OF FAME

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP