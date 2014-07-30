Booker T Threw Out The First Pitch For The Astros And It Was A Strike, SUCKA!

While boring, old cranky pants Jack White was busy throwing in the dirt for ball one at the Detroit Tigers game last night, the Houston Astros made up for their eventual 7-4 loss to the Oakland A’s by offering us the best first pitch of the 2014 MLB season thus far. Now, I don’t mean that it was the best because it involved Booker T showing up and the crew at Minute Maid Park cranking his ring entrance music so fans could chant, “Ice ice… cold coooooooooold…” while the WWE Hall of Famer hammed it up for fans. It was the best because Booker T threw a perfect strike, before and after he totally hammed it up for fans.
Perhaps even more important than Booker T’s blueprint for how to pull off a perfect first pitch ceremony was Houston’s mascot, Orbit, showing off his Spinaroonie. When did Orbit sneak his way into the conversation for best mascot in baseball? Who cares, he’s definitely at the top now.
Ha! The catcher’s name is Hoes.
Orbit followed it up by yelling, “Phillie Phanatic, we coming for you, nigga!”
Tell me he did not just say that.
i love these comments and this story and that gif
I watched that gif 5 times, 5 times, 5 times.
Orbit is awesome. He’s got a ton of personality and is probably the most underrated mascot in the league.
(Booker T can go screw.)
That is the Most Brandon Picture.
The Brandon I know only marks out for minor league mascots.
(but seriously, cool pic)
Booker is the best. :D
This made my day.
Booker T kicks ass.
@Orbit: Makes your next family or work event fun!
I’m disappointed Booker didn’t axe kick Orbit while he was on the ground.
Why is throwing a baseball so hard for celebrities? If they had to throw a football the screw-ups would be understandable since it actually requires a unique and slightly difficult to learn mechanic but throwing a baseball is pretty much the same motion used to throw pretty much everything else.
Ryan Raburn would like to subscribe to your newsletter.
[www.youtube.com]