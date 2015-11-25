WWE Has Released Brad Maddox And Ruined Our Holidays [Updated]

If you’re wondering why I’m flipping this table,
WWE has come to terms on the release of WWE Superstar Brad Maddox as of Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2015. WWE wishes Maddox the best in all of his future endeavors.
That’s per WWE.com. Maddox had been with the company since 2010, where he performed as a wrestler, a referee, a Raw General Manager and a turkey being Tombstoned by The Undertaker on The Tonight Show. Maddox became a cult favorite (and one of With Spandex’s absolute favorite people in pro wrestling) thanks to his weird, awkward improv comedy skills, underrated acting ability and penchant for hosting news programs with adorable children. He never got a chance to shine as a wrestler on the main roster, and that’s a damn shame.
Edit: According to our sources, Maddox was released from WWE for calling the Indianapolis crowd “pricks” during a dark match. Seriously. Seriously.
We not only wish Maddox the best in his future endeavors, we’re gonna keep throwing praise at the walls of the internet until something sticks. Any wrestling promotion with a pair of eyeballs should scoop this guy up and give him a shot, and until someone is smart enough to do so, we’ll share a collection of his most notable Raw moments, which are … well, they’re moments.
You were too beautiful for this world, Beef Mode.
I would never wish TNA on anyone, but I think Brad Maddox could make magic working with EC III.
This was as inevitable as it was tragic but if that’s the upside I’m all in.
Well time for you guys to find Pop in your cable guide.
Well in lieu of the Brock Lesnar shot I WANTED with him flipping the table backstage during the Undertaker super brawl, I’ll use this one.
Maddox deserves the Slammy for most underappreciated talent to be fired. Previous recipients include EC3.
Eva Marie will get revenge by pinning Aurora Rose at Mania XLV.
I meant Ava Bayley! Oh god, what future have I wrought!?
That just looks even stranger, like Brad Maddox was pretending to be Aaron Solow all along.
Beef Mode as Dario Cueto’s personal lackey/punching bag?
Didn’t he JUST return as Adam Rose’s tag partner? Don’t they need to do something with Adam Rose? Oh, poop.
Yeah, first televised match in two years.
What will happen to his tag team partner Adam Rose?!
Calling a bunch of people in Indiana pricks is a worse reason to be fired than slapping a guy for making racist jokes.
Pricks? That’s it? And not even on television? Are you…are you serious? Bro, Are you serious?
Oh just admit it WWE, “we were looking for reasons to fire him and…well this was as good a reason as any”.
Alright, yo. I’m repping Indiana here when I say this: most of the people in this state ARE pricks. And I’m sure that carries over to a lot of the wrestling fans of my shit state.
Does the ‘wrestling fans that are pricks’ and ‘people that are pricks’ venn diagram intersect at Indiana?
Has any wrestler ever had a more bizarre WWE career trajectory? I mean, they had to have signed him as a wrestler, right? And then they decided for him to do all these non-wrestling things with no real rhyme or reason to why.
Instead of simply screaming “GODAMMIT”, I’m going to be positive and consider how good he’ll be with TV time on ROH or TNA or something.
Praise be to Brad Maddox for this pitch of an all-infact, under-the-bottom-rope baby Battle Royal to decide the “next top baby” instead of the Cena/Rock Q&A with WWE Legends.
Classic lines include, “Babies are girls OR boys” and “You know I have a lot of business with the Chinese”
Kevin Condron vs. Tyler Kluttz, Night 2 of King of Trios 2016, or I will be sad forever and ever.
That’d be enough to go back to trios again
Eva Marie called the Full Sail crowd “little dorks” (dork can mean the same thing as prick, anatomically speaking) and SHE DID IT ON TV. So he shall also be future-endeavored, right? Right?
Who in their right mind ever called it a “dork”? I’m genuinely baffled by that idea
Mick Foley’s head would explode. He doesn’t like meanness toward Eva Marie.
I have never heard anyone refer to a dick as a dork.
“Dork” is the term for a whale’s penis. (I don’t know if it’s German, like San Diaaago.)
Jocko Dundee(Peter Boyle) referred to his dick as a “dork” in Johnny Dangerously.
See also: Sixteen Candles. Something something a guy named after a duck’s dork.
Nobody remebers Monster Squad? Wolfman’s wolfdork?
The first time I hard it called a dork was in Heavy Metal in the Den sequence. Extra funny since it was voiced by John Freaking Candy God rest him.
This better not be the beginnings of an Up Up Down Down curse or else the next story on wwe.com will be that Kalisto spontaneously combusted
If ANYTHING happens to Sasha or New Day….
I don’t think that Triple H was ever really a big fan of his. He really wasn’t ever a part of NXT. Even when he was on TV, he was just a warm body. It’s unfortunate for him but not unexpected at all.
This seems like either an Emma firing or that it really was just the absolute final straw. Like, he did get back on TV, and then screwed up and that was it. I don’t know. I don’t really care about Brad Maddox.
I don’t understand why he gets so much love. Even in Brandon’s little write-up about why With Spandex (the fact there is a hive-mind mentality amongst the writers shouldn’t surprise me given how Nate was ousted for not “falling in line”) never once mentioned his wrestling. So he was a weird dude who did next to nothing in his entire time under the WWE’s employ. And we’re supposed to be sad that he’s been fired? I just don’t get it.
Well, at least he didn’t say a black woman threw a tantrum.
That said, Brad Maddox was basically exiled from WWE TV by the time I discovered this site, so yeah, I don’t see the love either. At least Heath Slater is funny.
What are you guys doing?! Do you WANT the Wehrmacht to goose step all over you?!
Actually once I started paying attention to him I dug his vibe. He’s got good charisma, good comic timing, sells like a champ, good facial expressions and reactions, and a natural annoying jerk quality. If he’s in obnoxious mode then he naturally exudes that quality that makes you want to punch him in the face, that’s GREAT for a little shit heel.
They just didn’t seem to want to use him, which of course limits how much he could actually work. And since he’s small he can’t even reach a Heath Slater spot.
@Thanksgiving Chimp @LUNI_TUNZ You guys don’t know how to appreciate talent.
If memory serves the only reason he got an opportunity on TV in the first place was because Triple H liked him…
He wasn’t enough of a fan to think that Maddox had anything to offer NXT as a wrestler.
This past weekend, I watched [no spoilers] flip the bird and tell members of the audience indecent things about their mothers and it was entertaining. Get a grip WWE.
R-Truth; Still employed
[33.media.tumblr.com]
Brad Maddox never being on TV and then fired seems to corralate with Roman Reigns always being on TV and made champion somehow. WWE’s and my idea of entertainment get further and further apart every week. God damn it all.
Beef Mode nooooooooo!
I just assumed you were flipping that table because you were in the middle of a contract signing
I had no idea that he stilled worked for the company. I thought he disappeared when Vicki left. I don’t know what her last name is now, I heard she got married.
Well, when you work for a family friendly company and they don’t have anything invested in you, don’t go tossing soft curses around on the mic. Easy thing to avoid.
Except other wrestlers use the word prick and frankly it isn’t that bad a curse.
NOOOO NOT BARD MANDIX
You were too beautiful for this sinful earth.
Guy was funny, shame they couldn’t find a use for him.
He apparently said it to the Colts(Football team) that were in the crowd. And not just pricks.. cocky pricks.
I wish him the best of luck. Now he’s truly free to find work. It’s really perplexing and odd the WWE never really seemed to like Beef Mo. Dude was a supper attractive, was cromulent in the ring and charismatic as hell.
He must have shook Vince’s hand wrong and had onion breath when talking.
I think he should try acting. Can’t you imagine him playing the asshole who cranked the price of that drug to $800 a pill on some police procedural?
“prick” at a house show < "catty little twat" live on Main Event